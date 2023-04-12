Which Raiders' draft pick and class are considered the best all-time?

Apr 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

It's a pretty good day in the office when you can get two Hall of Famers in one draft. That's exactly what the Oakland Raiders did in 1968

Ahead of the 87th annual NFL Draft to be held in Kansas City, Missouri, Sports Illustrated examined each team's best draft, naming the Raiders' 1968 class as the best in franchise history.

The Silver and Black's 1968 Draft began with an historic first-round pick in Tennessee State's Eldridge Dickey. The three-time HBCU All-American threw for 6,523 passing yards and 67 touchdowns in college, and was the first African-American quarterback to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Second-round pick and quarterback Ken Stabler, a.k.a "The Snake," eventually became the Raiders' full-time starter in 1973 and played 10 seasons for the Silver and Black, racking up a 69-26-1 record as a starter, and leading the team to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Stabler is one of two Raiders in the 1968 draft to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, the other being tackle Art Shell. Shell was drafted in the third round out of Maryland State, going on to become a three-time Super Bowl champion (two as a player, one as a coach), two-time First Team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler. He also became the first African-American head coach in the modern-era NFL.

Pro Bowl fullback Marv Hubbard (11th-round pick), running back Charlie Smith (fourth-round pick) and star safety George Atkinson (seventh-round pick) also proved to be great selections for the Raiders in that draft.

As for the Raiders' best all-time draft selection, it seems to be undisputed.

Sports Illustrated and NFL Network revealed their choices this week of every team's best draft pick, and both media sites selected 1967 first-round pick Gene Upshaw for the Silver and Black. At the time, Upshaw was seen as a risk, considering he was an undersized Division II prospect. The reward panned out to be far greater than the risk, as the offensive guard became a two-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time First Team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent his entire 15-year career as a Raider, playing in 207 consecutive league games. Upshaw became the first player in NFL history to participate in Super Bowls in three different decades and holds the Raiders all-time record with 24 playoff game starts.

The Pick Is In: Previous Raiders' draft picks at No. 7

As the Raiders get set to pick No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look back at photos of past players the Raiders took in that spot.

WR Rod Sherman (1966) Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.
WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

WR Rod Sherman (1966)

Sherman was selected in the first round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of USC. He played in 53 games catching 35 passes for 533 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned 19 punts for 113 yards and 26 kickoffs for 618 yards.

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games for 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

DB Michael Huff (2006)

Huff was originally selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. He played in 108 games and totaled 441 tackles, 11 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009)

Heyward-Bey was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 56 games for the Raiders, catching 140 passes for 2,071 yards and 11 TDs. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

