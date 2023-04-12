Which Raiders' draft pick and class are considered the best all-time?

Second-round pick and quarterback Ken Stabler, a.k.a "The Snake," eventually became the Raiders' full-time starter in 1973 and played 10 seasons for the Silver and Black, racking up a 69-26-1 record as a starter, and leading the team to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Stabler is one of two Raiders in the 1968 draft to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, the other being tackle Art Shell. Shell was drafted in the third round out of Maryland State, going on to become a three-time Super Bowl champion (two as a player, one as a coach), two-time First Team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler. He also became the first African-American head coach in the modern-era NFL.