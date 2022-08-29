Which Raiders impressed the most throughout Training Camp?

Maxx Crosby

While the Pro Bowl edge rusher didn't see any preseason action, he brought an insurmountable amount of energy to every camp practice. Whether it was against his own teammates or the Patriots offensive line during joint practices, Crosby brought the pressure. He's also made a great impression on his new head coach, who considers him one of the true leaders of not just the defense, but the team as a whole.

"I just want to keep improving and taking that next step," the defensive end said. "Every single day is an important day for me, and I felt like today was another day where I got better, and I'm trying to make my teammates better - especially as it's hot, we're over month into camp, going against somebody else, doing a lot of different things. But I'm just trying to improve every single day. That's all I can do. I don't try to think too far ahead [or] think about the past."