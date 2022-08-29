Which Raiders impressed the most throughout Training Camp?

Aug 29, 2022 at 02:24 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

This offseason, the Silver and Black have taken a close look at a variety of players, for what's anticipated to be a deep, talented roster this season. A solid mix of established veterans, rising standout players and rookies have made their case for why they belong on this roster over the past month.

Levi Edwards breaks down who he believes stood out during Training Camp.

Related Links

Maxx Crosby

Things seem to still be trending in the right direction for Maxx Crosby, coming off a career season.

While the Pro Bowl edge rusher didn't see any preseason action, he brought an insurmountable amount of energy to every camp practice. Whether it was against his own teammates or the Patriots offensive line during joint practices, Crosby brought the pressure. He's also made a great impression on his new head coach, who considers him one of the true leaders of not just the defense, but the team as a whole.

While Crosby stated he's not a big fan of making predictions for himself, he's "super fired up" to get this 2022 season underway.

"I just want to keep improving and taking that next step," the defensive end said. "Every single day is an important day for me, and I felt like today was another day where I got better, and I'm trying to make my teammates better - especially as it's hot, we're over month into camp, going against somebody else, doing a lot of different things. But I'm just trying to improve every single day. That's all I can do. I don't try to think too far ahead [or] think about the past."

Nate Hobbs

Covering Davante Adams is problem for anybody in this league, and it certainly was a problem at times during camp for Nate Hobbs. But like a professional, he made the necessary adjustments.

The wide receiving corps brought out the best in the second-year cornerback, routinely making plays along with a few interceptions in Training Camp practices. The possibilities for Hobbs could be tantalizing with his ability to play outside cornerback, nickel or safety.

"We see Nate as a football player," said defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jason Simmons. "That's why you see Nate being moved around to utilize multiple positions. He's also an aggressive player. He's a competitive player. He wants to do more. He wants to learn; he is a true spark."

The 2021 fifth-round pick is coming off a promising rookie season with three pass deflections, an interception and a 79.1 PFF grade in 16 games played.

Zamir White and Brittain Brown

The Raiders' running back room looks pretty loaded, even before you bring the Raiders' two 2022 draft picks into the equation. Nevertheless, Zamir White and Brittain Brown have both showed out in the preseason.

The power and speed that White brought to the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs has been on display since the first time he touched the ball as a Raider. White's 14-yard run on his first carry in the NFL seemed like a great sign for things to come. He ended the preseason with 109 total scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns, and could be in line for significant snaps behind Josh Jacobs as a rookie.

Three rounds after taking White, the Raiders selected Brittain Brown from UCLA, who seems to be a great pick as well. Brown has made his case for the 53-man roster, with the fourth-most rushing yards in the league this preseason (153) and two rushing touchdowns.

"They are working hard, and they've got a great attitude, that's the fun part," running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu said about the group during camp. "Still working the details and execution and when we get consistent. That's what we're striving for, to be consistent, and it's happening. Every day they are starting to stack plays together and then stack days. I'm excited to watch this group work."

Tashawn Bower

Tashawn Bower is going into his fifth season in the NFL, with familiarity bringing him to the Las Vegas Raiders. He played nine games with the New England Patriots over the past two seasons and General Manager Dave Ziegler believed Bower might have something he could contribute to the Silver and Black defensive unit.

The lineman strung together a great body of work through practices that translated over into preseason action. Bower led the NFL this preseason in sacks (4.0), and notched a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

"I feel like I did a good job," Bower said after the Patriots victory. "There are definitely some things to clean up still, but overall, I think I did a good job. The team did a great job. ... I'm really happy with how we did as a team."

Luke Masterson

Of the UDFAs the Raiders have brought in this offseason, Luke Masterson has been one who has flashed.

The Wake Forest linebacker showed good tackling and coverage skills in preseason action. Masterson transitioned from safety to linebacker in college, resulting in him being named All-ACC honorable mention his senior season. Additionally, he was the 2022 Hula Bowl Defensive MVP.

As a member of the Silver and Black, Masterson was second on the team in total tackles (19) this preseason with an interception on Mac Jones in the team's victory over the Patriots.

"I just took it day by day, let the cards fall how they do," Masterson said of working to earn a roster spot. "I'm really proud of the guys for going out and fighting hard today, we all had a ton of fun out there together. Throughout this whole camp, I think we've just gotten better every day, really taking pride in getting each other, keeping each other up and taking it day by day. I'm proud of those guys, for sure."

Silver and Black and White: Preseason Week 3 vs. Patriots

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 3 preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders signage around Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots.
1 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders signage around Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 49

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A safe in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 49

A safe in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage outside the Raiders' locker room before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders signage outside the Raiders' locker room before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage in the Raiders' locker room before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders signage in the Raiders' locker room before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage around Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots.
7 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders signage around Allegiant Stadium before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Humm next to a photo of his brother and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus David Humm during a ceremony dedicating the broadcast booth as "The David Humm Broadcast Booth" before the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 49

Tom Humm next to a photo of his brother and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus David Humm during a ceremony dedicating the broadcast booth as "The David Humm Broadcast Booth" before the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) signs autographs for fans before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) signs autographs for fans before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) signs autographs for fans before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) signs autographs for fans before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in a huddle before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in a huddle before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monet performs on the field before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 49

Raiderette Monet performs on the field before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the preseason home game against the the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the preseason home game against the the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 49

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor performs on the field during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 49

Raiderette Taylor performs on the field during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) celebrates with teammates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) celebrates with teammates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) goes to block a punt during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) goes to block a punt during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) celebrates with wide receiver Justin Hall (12) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) celebrates with wide receiver Justin Hall (12) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan holds up a sign after the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 49

A Las Vegas Raiders fan holds up a sign after the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lifelong Raiders fan attends her first ever NFL game at 93 years old

Helen Emerson, along with her daughter, got their first taste of live NFL action last Friday during the Raiders' preseason finale.

news

Watch every Mic'd Up from 2022 Training Camp

Don't miss a moment on the field. Rewatch every Mic'd Up from the preseason.

news

Davante Adams lands at No. 7 on NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022

This is Adams' fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list.

news

Raiders place three on Reserve/Injured list

Additionally, the team waived TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall.

Advertising