Which Raiders impressed the most throughout Training Camp?

This offseason, the Silver and Black have taken a close look at a variety of players, for what's anticipated to be a deep, talented roster this season. A solid mix of established veterans, rising standout players and rookies have made their case for why they belong on this roster over the past month.
Levi Edwards breaks down who he believes stood out during Training Camp.
Maxx Crosby
Things seem to still be trending in the right direction for Maxx Crosby, coming off a career season.
While the Pro Bowl edge rusher didn't see any preseason action, he brought an insurmountable amount of energy to every camp practice. Whether it was against his own teammates or the Patriots offensive line during joint practices, Crosby brought the pressure. He's also made a great impression on his new head coach, who considers him one of the true leaders of not just the defense, but the team as a whole.
While Crosby stated he's not a big fan of making predictions for himself, he's "super fired up" to get this 2022 season underway.
"I just want to keep improving and taking that next step," the defensive end said. "Every single day is an important day for me, and I felt like today was another day where I got better, and I'm trying to make my teammates better - especially as it's hot, we're over month into camp, going against somebody else, doing a lot of different things. But I'm just trying to improve every single day. That's all I can do. I don't try to think too far ahead [or] think about the past."
Nate Hobbs
Covering Davante Adams is problem for anybody in this league, and it certainly was a problem at times during camp for Nate Hobbs. But like a professional, he made the necessary adjustments.
The wide receiving corps brought out the best in the second-year cornerback, routinely making plays along with a few interceptions in Training Camp practices. The possibilities for Hobbs could be tantalizing with his ability to play outside cornerback, nickel or safety.
"We see Nate as a football player," said defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jason Simmons. "That's why you see Nate being moved around to utilize multiple positions. He's also an aggressive player. He's a competitive player. He wants to do more. He wants to learn; he is a true spark."
The 2021 fifth-round pick is coming off a promising rookie season with three pass deflections, an interception and a 79.1 PFF grade in 16 games played.
Zamir White and Brittain Brown
The Raiders' running back room looks pretty loaded, even before you bring the Raiders' two 2022 draft picks into the equation. Nevertheless, Zamir White and Brittain Brown have both showed out in the preseason.
The power and speed that White brought to the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs has been on display since the first time he touched the ball as a Raider. White's 14-yard run on his first carry in the NFL seemed like a great sign for things to come. He ended the preseason with 109 total scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns, and could be in line for significant snaps behind Josh Jacobs as a rookie.
Three rounds after taking White, the Raiders selected Brittain Brown from UCLA, who seems to be a great pick as well. Brown has made his case for the 53-man roster, with the fourth-most rushing yards in the league this preseason (153) and two rushing touchdowns.
"They are working hard, and they've got a great attitude, that's the fun part," running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu said about the group during camp. "Still working the details and execution and when we get consistent. That's what we're striving for, to be consistent, and it's happening. Every day they are starting to stack plays together and then stack days. I'm excited to watch this group work."
Tashawn Bower
Tashawn Bower is going into his fifth season in the NFL, with familiarity bringing him to the Las Vegas Raiders. He played nine games with the New England Patriots over the past two seasons and General Manager Dave Ziegler believed Bower might have something he could contribute to the Silver and Black defensive unit.
The lineman strung together a great body of work through practices that translated over into preseason action. Bower led the NFL this preseason in sacks (4.0), and notched a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
"I feel like I did a good job," Bower said after the Patriots victory. "There are definitely some things to clean up still, but overall, I think I did a good job. The team did a great job. ... I'm really happy with how we did as a team."
Luke Masterson
Of the UDFAs the Raiders have brought in this offseason, Luke Masterson has been one who has flashed.
The Wake Forest linebacker showed good tackling and coverage skills in preseason action. Masterson transitioned from safety to linebacker in college, resulting in him being named All-ACC honorable mention his senior season. Additionally, he was the 2022 Hula Bowl Defensive MVP.
As a member of the Silver and Black, Masterson was second on the team in total tackles (19) this preseason with an interception on Mac Jones in the team's victory over the Patriots.
"I just took it day by day, let the cards fall how they do," Masterson said of working to earn a roster spot. "I'm really proud of the guys for going out and fighting hard today, we all had a ton of fun out there together. Throughout this whole camp, I think we've just gotten better every day, really taking pride in getting each other, keeping each other up and taking it day by day. I'm proud of those guys, for sure."
