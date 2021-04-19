Who's the biggest draft steal on the roster the Raiders have selected?

Hunter Renfrow

2019 Round 5, Pick 149, Clemson

The last time Renfrow stepped off the field as a college football player, he was a national champion, as his Clemson Tigers throttled the defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16. Two years prior, Renfrow was again a hero in another Clemson national championship victory over Alabama, catching the game-winning touchdown to seal the victory for the Tigers in the game's closing seconds.

Renfrow would be the 17th wide receiver taken in a deep class in the 2019 NFL Draft. While some scouts doubted Renfrow's ability to be as dynamic at the next level due to his size, he was named a starter as a rookie. Since he's put on the Silver and Black, the versatile playmaker has a found a way to get open when the Raiders need him to the most, as the former walk-on has more than 1200 receiving yards and 100 receptions in his first two seasons as a Raider, both in the top seven of receivers taken in his class.