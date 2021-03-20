Why John Brown is poised to make an immediate impact for the Silver and Black

Brown's decision to come to Las Vegas really didn't have much to do with the amount of money he was offered. Brown claimed to have turned down bigger contracts to sign with the Raiders. When it came down to it, Brown knew he possibly could be the best person to fill a void in what is already a pretty loaded offense.

No. 15 will also have the task of replacing of another No. 15, who decided to sign with the New England Patriots earlier this week. Brown is looking forward to the opportunity of once again being able to step up and be a leader of the receiving corps, much like Nelson Agholor was in his one year in Vegas.