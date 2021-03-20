Why John Brown is poised to make an immediate impact for the Silver and Black

Mar 19, 2021 at 06:31 PM
Levi Edwards

The last time John Brown was in Allegiant Stadium, he looked pretty solid. And Brown has made a career in the NFL just being exactly that – solid.

The 30-year-old veteran wide receiver showcased his trademark speed against the Raiders secondary, going for 42 yards on four receptions in the Bills 30-23 win against the Silver and Black. Now, a mere six months after handing the Raiders their first loss in the all-new Allegiant Stadium, Brown will be coming in to try and do something special in the desert.

The Las Vegas Raiders confirmed John Brown's signing Friday morning. Brown made his claim to fame as a clutch Arizona Cardinals receiver with smoking speed and superb downhill route-running ability. Brown compiled 173 receptions for 2,515 yards and 17 touchdown receptions in his four seasons in Arizona before leaving to have stints in Baltimore and Buffalo. Despite being banged up most of the previous 2020 NFL season, Brown accumulated 33 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns and helped lead the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1994.

Brown's decision to come to Las Vegas really didn't have much to do with the amount of money he was offered. Brown claimed to have turned down bigger contracts to sign with the Raiders. When it came down to it, Brown knew he possibly could be the best person to fill a void in what is already a pretty loaded offense.

No. 15 will also have the task of replacing of another No. 15, who decided to sign with the New England Patriots earlier this week. Brown is looking forward to the opportunity of once again being able to step up and be a leader of the receiving corps, much like Nelson Agholor was in his one year in Vegas.

Photos: New Raiders WR John Brown

Take a look at action photos of new Raiders wide receiver John Brown. Over his seven-year career, Brown has appeared in 96 contests and made 65 starts, totaling 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns.

WR John Brown Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)
WR John Brown

Associated Press
WR John Brown

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
WR John Brown

John Munson/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Fred Vuich/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Ralph Freso/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
WR John Brown

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
