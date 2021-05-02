Why Mike Mayock believes the Raiders got exponentially better with this year's draft

May 01, 2021 at 08:33 PM
Levi Edwards

The Silver and Black definitely got a lot better this weekend.

Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock went to work with the rest of their staff in putting together their draft class. On paper, the class looks promising for the Raiders, as they were able to add some key pieces to their revamped offensive line and bring in some pieces to the secondary to put with the young talent of Johnathan Abram and Trayvon Mullen. They were also able to make an intriguing pick from a non-Power 5 school they feel can develop into an elite third-down pass rusher.

The Raiders full draft class is as follows:

Table inside Article
Player Draft Selection School Position
Alex Leatherwood Round 1, Pick 17 Alabama Tackle
Trevon Moehrig Round 2, Pick 43 TCU Safety
Malcolm Koonce Round 3, Pick 79 Buffalo Defensive End
Divine Deablo Round 3, Pick 80 Virginia Tech Defensive Back
Tyree Gillespie Round 4, Pick 143 Missouri Safety
Nate Hobbs Round 5, Pick 167 Illinois Cornerback
Jimmy Morrissey Round 7, Pick 230 Pittsburgh Center

Mike Mayock was generally pleased with the players they were able to select in the draft and how they will mix with the free agent signings.

"It's been a process since free agency trying to get better at all three levels and I think we have kind of an interesting mix," said Mike Mayock. "You look at the defensive line, and we have Solomon Thomas, David Irving, [Darius] Philon, we've got Quinton Jefferson and then you kind of compare that, and we got Malcolm Koonce and [Yannick] Ngakoue. So, there's a whole bunch of new guys from the defensive side of the ball at level 1."

Out of all the picks the Raiders acquired through the draft, Mayock may be the most pleasantly surprised with his very last one. Mayock has been impressed with No. 230 pick Jimmy Morrissey since he saw him play at the Senior Bowl.

"(Jimmy Morrissey) is awesome," said Mayock. "He was a walk-on at Pitt and ended up starting for four years, being a two-time captain. The Senior Bowl called him the day before the game, he flew in and played most of the game at center and guard. He's just one of those overachievers. He won the same award that Hunter Renfrow won a couple years ago as the top former walk-on in the country."

With the draft over Mayock is already looking forward to the next step. With rookie minicamps around the corner, he is gearing his sights on making sure his draft selections are in Las Vegas ready to compete.

"There is a lot of optimism, but we also want to get back to normal. We all want to get all the rookies in the building. It's a little frustrating, we're allowed twenty people at rookie minicamp. It's still frustrating."

"Let's see what these kids can bring to the table for us, and our coaches are so fired up ... they're chomping at the bit."

Photos: Meet the 2021 Raiders Draft Class

The picks are in and the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all seven of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.

OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Todd Rosenberg/NFL
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

AJ Mast/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig Second Round (43rd overall) TCU
S Trevon Moehrig
Second Round (43rd overall)
TCU

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Paul Hokanso/University at Buffalo Athletics
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Paul Hokanso/University at Buffalo Athletics
DE Malcolm Koonce Third Round (79th overall) Buffalo
DE Malcolm Koonce
Third Round (79th overall)
Buffalo

Paul Hokanso/University at Buffalo Athletics
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
DB Divine Deablo Third Round (80th overall) Virginia Tech
DB Divine Deablo
Third Round (80th overall)
Virginia Tech

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

John Raoux/Associated Press
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Zach Bland/University of Missouri Athletics Department
S Tyree Gillespie Fourth Round (143rd overall) Missouri
S Tyree Gillespie
Fourth Round (143rd overall)
Missouri

Wade Payne/Associated Press
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Michael Glasgow/Illinois Athletics
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Illinois Athletics
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Michael Glasgow/Illinois Athletics
CB Nate Hobbs Fifth Round (167th overall) Illinois
CB Nate Hobbs
Fifth Round (167th overall)
Illinois

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
C Jimmy Morrissey Seventh Round (230th overall) Pittsburgh
C Jimmy Morrissey
Seventh Round (230th overall)
Pittsburgh

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
FinalDraftClass_1920x1080
Advertising