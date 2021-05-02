Why Mike Mayock believes the Raiders got exponentially better with this year's draft

Mike Mayock was generally pleased with the players they were able to select in the draft and how they will mix with the free agent signings.

"It's been a process since free agency trying to get better at all three levels and I think we have kind of an interesting mix," said Mike Mayock. "You look at the defensive line, and we have Solomon Thomas, David Irving, [Darius] Philon, we've got Quinton Jefferson and then you kind of compare that, and we got Malcolm Koonce and [Yannick] Ngakoue. So, there's a whole bunch of new guys from the defensive side of the ball at level 1."

Out of all the picks the Raiders acquired through the draft, Mayock may be the most pleasantly surprised with his very last one. Mayock has been impressed with No. 230 pick Jimmy Morrissey since he saw him play at the Senior Bowl.

"(Jimmy Morrissey) is awesome," said Mayock. "He was a walk-on at Pitt and ended up starting for four years, being a two-time captain. The Senior Bowl called him the day before the game, he flew in and played most of the game at center and guard. He's just one of those overachievers. He won the same award that Hunter Renfrow won a couple years ago as the top former walk-on in the country."

With the draft over Mayock is already looking forward to the next step. With rookie minicamps around the corner, he is gearing his sights on making sure his draft selections are in Las Vegas ready to compete.

"There is a lot of optimism, but we also want to get back to normal. We all want to get all the rookies in the building. It's a little frustrating, we're allowed twenty people at rookie minicamp. It's still frustrating."