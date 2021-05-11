Wynn Field Club to debut nightlife experience in the end zone at Allegiant Stadium

May 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
LAS VEGAS – Wynn Resorts will launch a new club concept at Allegiant Stadium later this year.  As the Official Nightlife Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium and an Official Gaming Partner of the Raiders, the exclusive agreement will bring a Wynn Nightlife experience to a premier location within Allegiant Stadium. 

Wynn Field Club is situated at field level, spans the entire length of the north end zone, and offers ticketed guests an upgraded high-energy nightlife experience in the center of the action. The nearly 11,000 square foot venue will feature appearances by Wynn Nightlife's legendary roster of world-class DJs, premium bottle service and over-the-top access that can only be found in Las Vegas.

"The Wynn team specializes in creating one-of-a-kind quality guest experiences. The Wynn Field Club is no exception," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

"Allegiant Stadium welcomes the addition of the Wynn Field Club, where guests will be able to enjoy a distinctive stadium experience that is one-of-a-kind in the sports and entertainment capital of the world," said Raiders President Marc Badain. 

Designed by Manica Architecture, the free-flowing design of the Wynn Field Club complements the architectural style of the venue and the Raiders brand. The state-of-the-art audio-visual package consisting of 42 televisions, a 9' x 35' LED screen, a 45,000-watt sound system, and two DJ booths will deliver an immersive and unmatched gameday experience.

As a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium, Wynn Resorts Las Vegas will also have access to special events, behind-the-scenes experiences, and branding opportunities.

wynn-nightlife-photo-v1

