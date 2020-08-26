Zay Jones is committed to making Las Vegas his long-term home

Zay Jones has changed locations twice within the last year and he's ready to find a home.

The Raiders were confident in their receiving corps headed into the regular season last year, but following the release of Antonio Brown, General Manager Mike Mayock quickly sought to find a solution via trade.

One month later, Mayock managed to acquire former Reese's Senior Bowl standout Zay Jones from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2021 draft pick. It's no secret Derek Carr's receivers struggled last year and Jones is no exception, but the former East Carolina product was thrown into a new playbook midseason and was forced to adjust on the fly — that's a lot to ask of any skill player.

"When you come into a middle of a season and try to learn someone's playbook, there are small details that you may miss just naturally because it's just so much," Jones explained to the media Wednesday. "There is a lot of language, a lot of verbiage that goes into it. So, it being my second year essentially with the playbook, understanding what all is going to go into it, now I can be more versatile. Now I can move inside, now I can move outside. I can go X, I can go Z. And I can really understand the language of things and get these details down."

For Jones, understanding the ins and outs of the playbook was toward the top of his priority list this offseason, but for him to execute it the way he's capable of, he had to build chemistry with Derek Carr.