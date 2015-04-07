100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 64

George Buehler helped pave the way for Raiders runners in Super Bowl XI.

Eleven players have worn No. 64 in Raiders history, including several key members of the offensive line.

Ron Sabal – T – 1960-61

Sabal, originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958, played in 28 games for the Raiders.

George Buehler – G – 1969-78

The Raiders selected Buehler in the 2nd round of the 1969 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He played in 125 regular season games with 98 starts. He was a key member of the offensive line for the Raiders Super Bowl XI championship squad. He was acquired by the Cleveland Browns during the 1978 season.

Andy Dickerson – G – 1987

Dickerson saw action in one game for the Raiders in 1987.

Dean Miraldi – G – 1987

Miraldi joined the Raiders after three years with the Philadelphia Eagles and one season with the Denver Broncos. He played in 10 games with 10 starts.

Ron Brown – LB – 1988

Brown played for the Raiders from 1987-88 and wore No. 96 in 1987. In all, he played in 19 games and recorded two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Todd Peat – G - 1990, 1992-93

Peat joined the Raiders after three years with the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals. He played in 48 games with nine starts and was credited with two kickoff returns for 18 yards in 1993.

Robert Jenkins – T – 1994-96

Jenkins joined the Raiders after seven years with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 35 games with 23 starts. He served as an assistant coach with the Raiders from 1997-98.

Gennaro DiNapoli – G – 1998-99

The Raiders selected DiNapoli in the 4th round of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He played in 11 games with nine starts in 1999. DiNapoli went on to play for Tennessee and Dallas.

Jake Grove – G/C – 2004-08

The Raiders selected Grove in the 2nd round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He played in 54 games with 46 starts and went on to play one year with Miami.

Samson Satele – C – 2009-11

Satele joined the Raiders via a trade with Miami. Satele played in 46 games with 42 starts in three years for the Raiders. He played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-13.

Andre Gurode – C/G – 2013

Gurode joined the Raiders after nine years in Dallas and one in Baltimore. He saw action in 10 games with four starts.