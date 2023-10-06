Allegiant Stadium becomes first NFL stadium powered by 100% renewable energy

LAS VEGAS –The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, in partnership with NV Energy, announced today, on Green Sports Day, the stadium's conversion to 100% renewable energy. With this historic achievement, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders is now the first NFL stadium powered exclusively by renewable energy. The Raiders' upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium will mark the first NFL game to be fully operated by renewable power since the announcement.

"The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to set the bar in sustainability not only for the NFL but for sports around the world," said Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan. "We have a responsibility to our fans, players, community and planet to tackle sustainability head-on and set a new standard for sustainability in sports. Our reach and impact extend far beyond the game."

In collaboration with NV Energy, the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have strived to conserve energy usage at the stadium for all events held there. This milestone of operating Allegiant Stadium with 100% renewable energy will help minimize the stadium's environmental footprint and significantly reduce energy use costs. This announcement comes on the heels of Allegiant Stadium successfully obtaining LEED Gold Certification in July, further solidifying the Las Vegas Raiders as leaders in sustainability in sports.

"Allegiant Stadium is excited to reach this tremendous milestone in our ongoing sustainability efforts," said Allegiant Stadium's General Manager Chris Wright. "It has been and will continue to be our mission to develop and improve sustainable policies that reduce our environmental footprint while bringing world-class concerts, sporting events, and corporate events to Las Vegas. It is an honor to be the first stadium in North America to reach this achievement and to set the standard for what is possible as we continue to make an impact on the Las Vegas community and beyond."

The renewable power supplied to the stadium is produced within Nevada and serves the stadium and other NV Energy customers. According to NV Energy, the renewable energy solution they identified guarantees cost stability now and for years to come for the stadium.