Allegiant Stadium becomes first NFL stadium powered by 100% renewable energy

Oct 06, 2023 at 08:30 AM
LAS VEGAS –The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, in partnership with NV Energy, announced today, on Green Sports Day, the stadium's conversion to 100% renewable energy. With this historic achievement, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders is now the first NFL stadium powered exclusively by renewable energy. The Raiders' upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium will mark the first NFL game to be fully operated by renewable power since the announcement.

"The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to set the bar in sustainability not only for the NFL but for sports around the world," said Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan. "We have a responsibility to our fans, players, community and planet to tackle sustainability head-on and set a new standard for sustainability in sports. Our reach and impact extend far beyond the game." 

In collaboration with NV Energy, the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have strived to conserve energy usage at the stadium for all events held there. This milestone of operating Allegiant Stadium with 100% renewable energy will help minimize the stadium's environmental footprint and significantly reduce energy use costs. This announcement comes on the heels of Allegiant Stadium successfully obtaining LEED Gold Certification in July, further solidifying the Las Vegas Raiders as leaders in sustainability in sports.

"Allegiant Stadium is excited to reach this tremendous milestone in our ongoing sustainability efforts," said Allegiant Stadium's General Manager Chris Wright. "It has been and will continue to be our mission to develop and improve sustainable policies that reduce our environmental footprint while bringing world-class concerts, sporting events, and corporate events to Las Vegas. It is an honor to be the first stadium in North America to reach this achievement and to set the standard for what is possible as we continue to make an impact on the Las Vegas community and beyond."

The renewable power supplied to the stadium is produced within Nevada and serves the stadium and other NV Energy customers. According to NV Energy, the renewable energy solution they identified guarantees cost stability now and for years to come for the stadium.

"NV Energy is honored to be the energy supplier for the Las Vegas Raiders and their home at Allegiant Stadium," said Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and CEO. "This project is emblematic of our commitment to meeting our customers' unique energy needs and identifying an innovative path forward to meet the Raiders' and Allegiant Stadium's vision of being the first NFL team and stadium powered by all renewable energy – this renewable energy project is a win for the environment and demonstrates NV Energy's ongoing commitment to powering Nevada with more sustainable energy."

The Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are committed to sustainable policies and programs that minimize their environmental footprint. In addition to renewable energy, other sustainability initiatives include:

·      Waste Diversion - The stadium diverts waste from the landfill and currently repurposes, reuses, or donates 20 material streams.

·      Food Scrap Collection - On average, 12,000 pounds of kitchen prep cuttings and end-of-event food scraps are collected per large stadium event.

·      Cigarette Waste Collection - Allegiant Stadium is the first stadium in the U.S. to divert cigarette waste from the landfill and convert that waste into energy. More than 69,000 Watts of Energy have been created from this program.

·      Raiders Field Grass Clippings - The stadium diverts grass clippings to the onsite biomass machine. To date, 160,800 pounds of grass clippings have been composed or diverted.

For more information about sustainability-focused initiatives, please visit www.allegiantstadium.com.

