Brock Bowers is forcing defenses to rethink the tight end position

"That quote from Klint, about him being a football robot sent from heaven? I mean, that's so true," Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn said of Bowers with a laugh.

"He runs routes like a receiver - like an elite receiver, not just a receiver - but he's strong. You feel like you may be in his pocket, but he's got the strength of a tight end as well. And a lot of people don't know, but he's still a willing blocker so you've got to respect him in all phases of the game. He's got every route, he blocks, he's got the head fakes, he can do everything."

Mere courtesy compliments from a teammate who has covered him in practice?

Sure, but Bowers also lit the Patriots up to the tune of five catches for 103 yards in the season opener last year. It's also when Bowers tweaked his knee enough that it affected him the rest of the season.

New England coach Mike Vrabel has thoughts that ring familiar to the Chiefs' defensive strategy.

"Really, Brock's a receiver," Vrabel said Wednesday in his media availability. "It's impressive what he does at his size - the speed, the route craft, being able to catch at the catch point. He's like a big slot receiver.

"He's got downfield speed, he runs outward breaking routes. He runs routes like a receiver but then also he's got the ability to double guys up inside."

Teammate praise? Check.

Opposing coach lofting laurels? Yup.

How about a Gold Jacket cornerback's thoughts, then?

Eric Allen said it's Bowers' route running that separates him from other tight ends.

"He can go from tight end-type of in-line [player], to outside guy, matched up with a No. 1 corner," Allen said in his weekly breakdown. "He's going to be physical on that smaller corner. So at the top of the route, he's going to be physical, push off a little bit, gain that separation. And then if there's a bigger defender covering, a safety or a linebacker, he's really going to leverage his strength. So if that guy has outside leverage on him, he's going to attack that outside leverage, give himself space to be able to work and have Kirk Cousins throw a ball wherever he needs to throw that football.

"Just a great job of him being versatile enough to change the type of routes - at the beginning, on his release, during the route, if he needs to get physical and push off, and at the end of the route, being able to separate. And his catch radius is incredible."

Through it all, Bowers stays humble. Almost indifferent.