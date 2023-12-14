Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 15 vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023 at 04:45 PM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who is the Guy?

Despite his subpar production this season, Austin Ekeler remains the Chargers' most dangerous weapon out of the backfield. The shifty playmaker is an electric runner-receiver with outstanding quickness and burst. With Keenan Allen ruled out, the Chargers could put the ball in the veteran's hands early and often to spark a shorthanded offense.

Know His Name

Derwin James is a rare find as a hybrid safety with cornerback-like athleticism and linebacker-like tackling skills. The big-bodied defender is a Tasmanian Devil between the lines with an ultra-aggressive game built on intensity, effort and toughness. James will attack the ball at every turn, searching for a strip-sack, forced fumble or PBU (pass break up) that changes the game's momentum. As a big play machine, the Raiders must always be aware of No. 3's whereabouts.

Don't Sleep On…

Asante Samuel Jr. is blossoming into a blue-chip cover corner with superb instincts, awareness and ball skills. The third-year pro leads the team with two interceptions and ten passes defensed while also displaying sticky cover skills in coverage. Though the Chargers run a zone-based coverage scheme, Samuel's eyes and anticipation should make quarterbacks pause before throwing in No. 26's direction.

Under Pressure

Easton Stick will make his first start of the season against the Raiders with Herbert sidelined with a season-ending injury. The veteran backup has only played in two NFL games but comes from a winning collegiate program (North Dakota State) where he compiled a 49-3 record as a starter and was a part of four FCS championship teams. Though the jump in competition is significant, Stick's winning pedigree could serve him well as a first-time starter.

Matchup to Watch

Khalil Mack vs Thayer Munford or Jermaine Eluemunor

The NFL's sack leader (15) destroyed the Raiders' gameplan with a six-sack effort in Week 4. The former All-Pro still flashes overwhelming strength and power as a pass rusher when facing one-on-one blocks on the edges. With the Chargers needing more from the defense in Herbert's absence, the veteran defender could attempt to take over the game as a disruptive force on passing downs.

Offensive Strategy

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will tweak the Chargers' offensive approach to make the game easy for Stick. Los Angeles could rely on a quick-rhythm passing game to complement a rushing attack spearheaded by Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelly. Despite their lack of success on the ground, the Chargers must hand the ball off to reduce the pressure on Stick to carry the offense as a first-time starter.

Defensive Strategy

Brandon Staley wants to take away the deep ball at all costs, utilizing a two-deep or split-safety coverage designed to eliminate vertical throws. With the Chargers committed to keeping both safeties in coverage, the savvy play-caller will attempt to defend with "light boxes" featuring second-level defenders attacking from depth. Although the Chargers are willing to concede yardage on a series of short throws and minimal runs, Staley is ready to play the odds that the offense cannot move the ball the length of the field on 10-plus plays without a negative play (sack, tackle for loss or turnover) ending the drive.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chargers

As the Raiders prepare for Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
3 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
5 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
6 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
7 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
8 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert H. Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, October 25, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, October 25, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
10 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
14 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
15 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
16 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Doug Sheridan/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
25 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
26 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
37 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
38 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
39 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
40 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
41 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
42 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
43 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
44 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
46 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
47 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
48 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
49 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
50 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
51 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
52 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
53 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
54 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
57 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
58 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
59 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
60 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
61 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
62 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
63 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
64 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
65 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
66 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
67 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
68 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
69 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
70 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
71 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
72 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
73 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
74 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
75 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
76 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
77 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
78 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
79 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
80 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
81 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
82 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
83 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
84 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
85 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
86 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
87 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
88 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
89 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
90 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
91 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
92 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
93 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
94 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
95 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
96 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
97 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
98 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
99 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
100 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
101 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
102 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
103 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
104 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
105 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
106 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
107 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
