Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 15 vs. Chargers

Brandon Staley wants to take away the deep ball at all costs, utilizing a two-deep or split-safety coverage designed to eliminate vertical throws. With the Chargers committed to keeping both safeties in coverage, the savvy play-caller will attempt to defend with "light boxes" featuring second-level defenders attacking from depth. Although the Chargers are willing to concede yardage on a series of short throws and minimal runs, Staley is ready to play the odds that the offense cannot move the ball the length of the field on 10-plus plays without a negative play (sack, tackle for loss or turnover) ending the drive.