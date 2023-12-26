By the Numbers: Defense led the way to top the Chiefs in Week 16

The Raiders traveled to Kansas City and came away with another AFC West win after topping the Chiefs, 20-14.
Let's take a look at some of the key numbers from the game.
145
With running back Josh Jacobs out with an injury, Zamir White stepped up in a very big way to help secure the Week 16 win. White finished the game with 145 total rushing yards from his 22 carries which included a 43-yard run to help put the Raiders in victory formation. This marked the second-year RB's first 100+ rushing performance. He is now just one of six Raiders players to do so in his first two starts.
20
You can't have a conversation about the Raiders and Chiefs without mentioning defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby tallied two total tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. He now has 20 tackles for loss on the season – second-most across the league.
This is also Crosby's second-straight season with 20+ tackles for loss. He is one of seven players to do so since 2000.
1
Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols finished the game with three tackles and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. Yes, this is the second week in a row that a defensive lineman found the end zone for the Silver and Black.
Nichols scooped and scored when the Chiefs fumbled on their own eight-yard line. This was Nichols' first career defensive touchdown.
3
Defensive end Malcolm Koonce had a day of his own. He totaled six tackles, four quarterback hits and four tackles for loss. If that wasn't impressive enough he set a single-game career-high of 3.0 sacks.
Koonce is the first player ever to sack Patrick Mahomes three or more times in a game.
33
Cornerback Jack Jones put in another highlight-reel worthy play this week. Jones picked off Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter, returning it 33 yards for a touchdown. He is the first Raider to have a pick-six in back-to-back games since Eric Allen in 2000.
With his two defensive touchdowns, Jones is one of three players in the NFL with multiple defensive touchdowns in 2023.
11
In a game of defense, linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Nate Hobbs both tied for a team-high of 11 total tackles.
This marked Spillane's fifth game with 10+ tackles this season. He now has 130 total tackles in 2023 which is tied for 10th across the league.
Along with Hobbs' 11 tackles, the cornerback also notched his fourth career game with 10+ tackles which is tied for the most amongst cornerbacks in the league.
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 16 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.