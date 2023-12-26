By the Numbers: Defense led the way to top the Chiefs in Week 16

145

With running back Josh Jacobs out with an injury, Zamir White stepped up in a very big way to help secure the Week 16 win. White finished the game with 145 total rushing yards from his 22 carries which included a 43-yard run to help put the Raiders in victory formation. This marked the second-year RB's first 100+ rushing performance. He is now just one of six Raiders players to do so in his first two starts.