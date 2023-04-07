Presented By

By the Numbers: The Silver and Black have reloaded in free agency

Apr 07, 2023 at 01:24 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders have used free agency to reload their roster for the 2023 season. They've signed nearly 20 free agents, a few with playoff experience and some with experience playing under Josh McDaniels in New England.

Here are a few impressive numbers to showcase some of the Raiders' free agent signings so far.

44

Throughout Jimmy Garoppolo's nine-year NFL career, he's compiled 44 wins as a starting quarterback. His first couple of seasons in New England were spent as the backup behind Tom Brady for two Super Bowl trophies. After leaving for The Bay, he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season.

His overall record as a starter, including playoffs, is 44-19.

131

Former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers has a pretty unique record to his name.

After joining New England as an undrafted free agent, he took advantage of his opportunity and became a lead receiver for the Patriots. Despite finding success quickly in the league, it took him 131 catches and 1,511 receiving yards before scoring his first NFL touchdown. Both of those marks are the most in league history for a receiver without scoring a touchdown.

After getting that first touchdown, he's become much more accustomed to the end zone, with a career-high six touchdown receptions last season.

4.33

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is really fast.

Coming out of the University of Miami, the speedster ran a 4.33 at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2015 and an unofficial 4.25 at his Pro Day. Dorsett has continued to showcase his speed at the next level, averaging over 13 yards per catch in his career. In three seasons in New England with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, Dorsett racked up 881 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 73 catches.

99

The best ability is availability.

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps played a lot of big time snaps in 2022. He started in all 20 games for the Eagles – 17 in the regular season and three in the playoffs. His defensive snap count total in the regular season was 1,096, which equates to 99 percent of defensive snaps. He finished the season with 70 solo tackles and six pass deflections.

86.4

Duke Shelley could find himself starting in the Raiders secondary this upcoming season.

The former Minnesota Viking had the third-best pass coverage grade by Pro Football Focus last season, with a 86.4. His 82.9 overall defensive grade was the fourth-highest of all cornerbacks last season. The 5-foot-9 defensive back plays bigger than his size with a lot of intensity.

13

Brandon Facyson had a fairly impressive one-year stint with the Raiders in 2021. After being signed off the Chargers practice squad, the cornerback led the Silver and Black in pass deflections with 13. He developed into a key starter for the Raiders defense and a team that finished 10-7 in the regular season and secured their first playoff berth since 2016.

After one season with the Indianapolis Colts, Facyson returns to the Silver and Black locker room to hopefully pick up where he left off.

77.3

Robert Spillane has developed into a top run stopping linebacker over the course of four NFL seasons.

The Western Michigan product saw his production increase last year for the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing in a career-high 16 games with five starts. He also reached career highs in total tackles (79), solo tackles (52), defensive stops (25) and tackles for lass (four). His PFF run defense grade was a 77.3 in 2022.

G Netane Muti Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2020–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
G Netane Muti
Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2020–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

T Brandon Parker Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
T Brandon Parker
Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Duke Shelley Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022)
CB Duke Shelley
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022)

Associated Press
WR Cam Sims Previous teams: Washington Commanders (2018–2022)
WR Cam Sims

Previous teams: Washington Commanders (2018–2022)

Associated Press
LB Robert Spillane Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2022)
LB Robert Spillane

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2022)

Associated Press
S Roderic Teamer Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)
S Roderic Teamer
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Jerry Tillery Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
DL Jerry Tillery
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Mike Nowak/Associated Press
DL Jordan Willis Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2017–2019), New York Jets (2019–2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020–2022)
DL Jordan Willis

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2017–2019), New York Jets (2019–2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020–2022)

Associated Press
