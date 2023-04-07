By the Numbers: The Silver and Black have reloaded in free agency

4.33

Coming out of the University of Miami, the speedster ran a 4.33 at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2015 and an unofficial 4.25 at his Pro Day. Dorsett has continued to showcase his speed at the next level, averaging over 13 yards per catch in his career. In three seasons in New England with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, Dorsett racked up 881 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 73 catches.