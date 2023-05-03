Christopher Smith II is driven to be consistent but not complacent

The safety was high on the Raiders' draft board as the team traded up to pick 170 to select him. Ziegler believes Smith's measurables at the Scouting Combine might've played a factor in him sliding to the fifth-round in the draft last weekend. Regardless, it was hard for Raiders brass to deny his ability while evaluating college film.

"Chris relies on his instincts and awareness to make plays on the football. He's a student of the game," Ziegler said. "He has a very unique ability, I would say, just to pattern read and look at a route concept and how it develops out of the snap and make some reads that able himself to be in position to make plays on the football. Also, a physical kid, not the biggest in stature.

"When you look at Chris Smith and you just read the numbers ... I don't think he ran a super-fast 40, he's not a super big guy. But when you put on the tape, he's a guy that impresses you."

Smith is equally as excited to get to Las Vegas as the people that drafted him are to see him arrive. While his lifelong dream of being drafted by an NFL team has come into fruition, he's now focused on reaching a higher level of success professionally.