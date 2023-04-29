Player Profile: Get to know S Christopher Smith II

Christopher Smith II is the newest Raider after the team traded with the New York Jets up to No. 170.
Learn more about the Georgia Bulldog below.
Name: Christopher Smith II
Position: S
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 192 pounds
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
School: Georgia
1. Smith posted a career-high 61 tackles in 2022, along with five tackles for loss and five PBUs. He allowed just one touchdown in coverage last season in 536 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
He earned First Team Associated Press All-American honors and First Team All-SEC honors, plus was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is awarded to the best defensive player in college football (Will Anderson Jr., 2022).
2. The safety has made some big plays, having returned six career interceptions for 123 yards, including returning one in a win over Clemson in his junior season. He also picked off No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in the 2022 National Championship.
"Smith embodies the terms jack-of-all-trades or Swiss-army knife," wrote Damian Parson in a scouting report for The Draft Network. "Smith aligns all over the Bulldogs' defense. ... He is one of the more instinctive defenders in college football. His football IQ and leadership are easy to identify as he communicates and helps teammates get aligned."
3. Smith was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, and was ranked as the top 30 cornerback prospect nationally. He also ran track, competing in the 100 meter.
