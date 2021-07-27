Why Coach Gruden believes 2021 could be a career year for linebacker Nicholas Morrow

Jul 27, 2021 at 03:08 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Nicholas Morrow is heading into his fifth season as a Raider, and Head Coach Jon Gruden believes this is going to be the versatile linebacker's year.

"He's had a great spring, and I think he's on the rise," Gruden told the media Tuesday. "I think his time is right now."

The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker has had a long journey to the NFL, coming out of Division III's Greenville College and signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

But it's only been up from there.

Over 62 career games with 29 starts, Morrow has recorded two interceptions, 20 passes defended and four sacks -- three of which he notched last season.

Morrow stepped up in 2020 and made a large impact after injuries sidelined some of the linebacking corps. He made the most of the opportunity in front of him by recording a career-high 77 tackles in 11 starts (14 total games).

Gruden noted that Morrow's continued growth has made him a leader among the defense.

"Now he's got a chance, I think, to be a captain for us," Gruden said. "I think he's got a chance to be a difference maker for us in the middle of our defense. Time will tell. We've got a long way to go but I really like him."

The Silver and Black's defense will look different this year and feature new faces not only on the field, but at the helm. Gruden described new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley -- who will look to turn around the defense -- as high-energy.

"He's upbeat, positive. He's philosophical," Gruden said. "He's fun to be around. He makes you laugh but he also pushes you."

Pushing is what the Raiders defense needs after allowing an average 389.1 yards and 29.9 points per game last season.

"I think what's going to make this defense go is how we rush the passer, how it goes upfront. ... If we can improve upfront, I think this defense will be much improved."

Photos: Raiders report for 2021 Training Camp

View photos of Raiders coaches and players as they report to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for 2021 Training Camp.

The sun rises at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
A Las Vegas Raiders flag flies at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
A view inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
