Why Coach Gruden believes 2021 could be a career year for linebacker Nicholas Morrow

Gruden noted that Morrow's continued growth has made him a leader among the defense.

"Now he's got a chance, I think, to be a captain for us," Gruden said. "I think he's got a chance to be a difference maker for us in the middle of our defense. Time will tell. We've got a long way to go but I really like him."

The Silver and Black's defense will look different this year and feature new faces not only on the field, but at the helm. Gruden described new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley -- who will look to turn around the defense -- as high-energy.

"He's upbeat, positive. He's philosophical," Gruden said. "He's fun to be around. He makes you laugh but he also pushes you."

Pushing is what the Raiders defense needs after allowing an average 389.1 yards and 29.9 points per game last season.