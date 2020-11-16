Creech, Nellis Airmen Light Al Davis Memorial Torch

Nov 16, 2020 at 01:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders commemorated Salute to Service by affording the opportunity for a select group of Airmen from Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 15 game versus Denver at Allegiant Stadium.

Salute to Service is a league-wide initiative that the NFL describes as "A collective effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families." To further support Salute to Service, Allegiant Stadium was adorned with stencils, banners and goal post wraps that pay tribute to the military. Game balls with the Salute to Service logo were used and military-colored equipment were provided to players, including helmet decals, captains' patches, wristbands, sideline caps and quarterback towels. These were among several activations that the Raiders planned to honor our veterans and active military and thank them for their service to our country.

This marks the third straight time in 2020 that the Raiders have bestowed members of the community with the prestigious honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch. Cancer survivors who were treated at healthcare facilities in Nevada and Utah, including at Intermountain Healthcare, joined two-time breast cancer survivor Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman in lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kickoff of the October 25 game versus Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders commemorated the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative. Before kickoff of the October 4 game versus Buffalo, the Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch to show appreciation for their continued service in our community. Frontline medical workers from throughout the valley, including Intermountain Healthcare, were afforded the honor. 

Since the tradition began in 2011, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch. Before the inaugural game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, Mrs. Carol Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband when the Raiders faced the New Orleans Saints on September 21. Prior to every game, the team and the fans pay tribute to Mr. Davis by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch in his honor. The Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence…in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

Sights of the Game: Salute to Service, Presented by USAA | Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders, in partnership with USAA, are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military. View exclusive gameday entertainment photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

A commemorative Salute to Service coin before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 26

A commemorative Salute to Service coin before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 26

Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 26

Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 26

Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Bases before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Bases before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Bases before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Bases before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Bases before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Bases before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Bases before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Bases before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 26

Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 26

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A pre-recorded video of singer Mariah Carey performing the national anthem plays before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 26

A pre-recorded video of singer Mariah Carey performing the national anthem plays before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech Air Force Base during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the coin toss before the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 26

The Raiders during the coin toss before the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech AFBs light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos. No federal endorsement intended.
24 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech AFBs light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

No federal endorsement intended.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech AFBs light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos. No federal endorsement intended.
25 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech AFBs light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

No federal endorsement intended.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech AFBs light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos. No federal endorsement intended.
26 / 26

Military Personnel from Nellis & Creech AFBs light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

No federal endorsement intended.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders activate Daniel Ross; waive Rico Gafford

The Las Vegas Raiders have activated DT Daniel Ross from the Reserve/Injured – Designated For Return List, the club announced Saturday.
news

Cancer survivors light Al Davis Memorial Torch

The Raiders were commemorating the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative and the organization has been involved in several events to support the fight against cancer.
news

Raiders participate in Crucial Catch activities to support the fight against cancer

The Las Vegas Raiders are designating this Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium as our Crucial Catch game and this week took part in several events to support the fight against cancer. 
news

Raiders sign DE David Irving to practice squad, activate Marcus Mariota from IR

Irving, who last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, is reunited with Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.
news

Raiders support Special Olympics training program, receive Volunteer of the Year Award

The Las Vegas Raiders are supporting Special Olympics athletes from Nevada and California as they participate in "Virtual Fall Sports & Fitness," a seven-week training program similar to their in-person sports season but conducted from the safety of their homes. 
news

Raiders host virtual clinic for parents of youth football players

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to engage with the community during the pandemic, this week hosting a virtual clinic for parents of youth football athletes across Southern Nevada.
news

NFL Asigna Pro Bowl 2022 a Las Vegas

Replantea el Pro Bowl de 2021
news

NFL to reimagine 2021 Pro Bowl; '22 Pro Bowl awarded to Las Vegas

The NFL Pro Bowl presented by Verizon brings together NFL players, their families and fans for a fun and interactive celebration of the best players in the game.
news

Raiders engage youth football teams through ELITE virtual chats

Daniel Carlson and Lamarcus Joyner shared powerful messages about life lessons and football during presentation to student-athletes.
news

Aristocrat Technologies, Inc named an Official Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Aristocrat Technologies and the Las Vegas Raiders have snapped the ball on a new partnership, making Aristocrat an Official Partner of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.
news

Frontline medical workers light Al Davis Memorial Torch

The Las Vegas Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's game versus the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium to show appreciation for their continued service in our community.

Advertising