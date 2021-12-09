Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole sign multi-year extensions with the Raiders

Dec 09, 2021 at 02:04 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed K Daniel Carlson and P AJ Cole to multi-year contract extensions, the club announced Thursday.

Carlson was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (167th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, appearing in two games for Minnesota before signing as a free agent with the Silver and Black. For his career, Carlson has appeared in 56 games and converted on 96-of-112 field goals and 126-of-132 PATs to total 414 points. He was also named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week four times throughout his career and earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors in 2020.

Now in his fourth season, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound kicker has appeared in all 12 contests for the Raiders in 2021, converting on 27-of-30 field goals (90.0 percent) and 23-of-25 PATS to total 104 points. Carlson ranks second in the league in field goals made (27) and is tied for second in kicking points (104).

A native of Colorado Springs, Colo., Carlson played four seasons at Auburn (2014-17). He appeared in 53 contests throughout his college career, leaving Auburn as the school and SEC record holder in career scoring (480 points), kicking points (474), career field goals (92) and consecutive PATs made (198).

Cole was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent after participating on a tryout basis at the team's rookie mini-camp in 2019. For his career, Cole has played in 44 games, recording 160 punts for 7,525 yards (47.0 avg.) with 75 punts placed inside the 20-yard line. His 75 punts placed inside the 20-yard line rank fourth in the NFL since entering the league in 2019.

Currently in his third season, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound punter has appeared in all 12 games in 2021, recording 49 punts for 2,505 yards (51.1 avg.) with 22 punts placed inside the 20-yard line. Cole currently leads the league in punting average (51.1).

A native of College Park, Ga., Cole was a four-year letterman at N.C. State (2015-18), appearing in 52 career games. He finished his collegiate career ranked second in program history in punting yards (9,288), third in punts (220) and third in punting average (42.2).

