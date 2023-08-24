The level of competition has led to difficult roster decisions for GM Dave Ziegler and Co.

Ziegler and Kelly were both quick to point out the importance of high-football IQ and versatility in their players, two qualities they've looked for throughout the draft and free agency, and are now watching play out in Training Camp and the preseason.

"The more you can do, the more you increase your value, and the more you increase your chances to make the team," Ziegler said. "That's definitely something we look at because you only get 53.

"The more people you have on the team that can fill multiple roles throughout a season where there's going to be injuries and stuff like that is something we talk about when we're working through the decision-making process."

For all 32 teams who have worked with their players for months through the offseason program, this time of year is never easy.

"There's 1,200 guys across the league that are going to probably get waived come Tuesday," Kelly said. "It's not easy because these people have been invested in our football team and the success of our team, and some of these people won't be with us. That's the reality of it, and we hope that they have opportunities elsewhere.