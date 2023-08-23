Growing pains have not slowed down Michael Mayer

"Here, there is a lot more that goes into it," Mayer said on learning McDaniels' offense. "There's checks, there's alerts, there's things like that, reloads, and so it's just about repetition for me. If I fail at it, alright cool, I'm going to go back and do it again until I get it. And that's kind of my mindset. That's my mentality as of right now. We've got one more preseason game left and so I'm really trying to wrap my mind around this offense and really get it down before the season starts."

As Mayer alluded to, he has one more preseason game before the real thing Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. In his first NFL action against the Los Angeles Rams last Saturday, he had one reception on the Raiders' opening drive. With every rep, his ultimate goal is continuing to reach new heights and become the best version of himself.

"I think at the end of the day, it's just me coming to the facility every single day and trying to play the best ball I can play. Do whatever they're asking me to do, come in and improve as much as I can and everything will work out.