Training Camp Notebook 8/22: Jimmy Garoppolo, offense on the same page

Aug 22, 2023 at 04:33 PM
Levi Edwards

After a prosperous week in Los Angeles, the Silver and Black returned home for practice.

Following two days off after the 34-17 victory over the Rams, it was a big teaching day for the coaches and players, working on what they saw they could improve from Saturday. The Raiders will have two more practices this week before traveling to the Lone Star State for their preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Notes and Observations from Day 16

Offense

  • Jimmy Garoppolo continues to progress within the offense, with his quick decision making shining in practice.
  • The top receivers throughout the day were Kristian Wilkerson and Cam Sims﻿, who combined for 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the preseason win against the Rams.
  • Davante Adams came down with a few impressive contested catches in practice, which is nothing new for the All-Pro receiver.
  • The offensive line had another solid showing, with Greg Van Roten continuing to get more reps.

Defense

  • Brandon Facyson returned to practice after missing a few weeks due to injury.
  • Second-year cornerback Sam Webb was tested a lot in practice Tuesday, winning some of his battles throughout the day.
  • Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was seen flocking to the ball every chance he got. He's been enjoying a productive Training Camp, with a pick-six against the Rams in last Saturday's preseason game.
  • Adam Plant and Malcolm Koonce added some pressure off the edge Tuesday. The two defensive ends have a combined four tackles this preseason.

Transactions

Quote of the Day

We're trying to get the ball, we're playing hard. Just going all out every play. That's the standard to play defense, you have to do that, and I think we're all buying in. Luke Masterson

Training Camp Practice: 8.22.23

The Raiders hit the field for a 2023 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) and tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) and tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive players on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive players on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) punt during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) punt during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

