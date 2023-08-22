Training Camp Notebook 8/22: Jimmy Garoppolo, offense on the same page

After a prosperous week in Los Angeles, the Silver and Black returned home for practice.
Following two days off after the 34-17 victory over the Rams, it was a big teaching day for the coaches and players, working on what they saw they could improve from Saturday. The Raiders will have two more practices this week before traveling to the Lone Star State for their preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.
Notes and Observations from Day 16
Offense
- Jimmy Garoppolo continues to progress within the offense, with his quick decision making shining in practice.
- The top receivers throughout the day were Kristian Wilkerson and Cam Sims, who combined for 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the preseason win against the Rams.
- Davante Adams came down with a few impressive contested catches in practice, which is nothing new for the All-Pro receiver.
- The offensive line had another solid showing, with Greg Van Roten continuing to get more reps.
Defense
- Brandon Facyson returned to practice after missing a few weeks due to injury.
- Second-year cornerback Sam Webb was tested a lot in practice Tuesday, winning some of his battles throughout the day.
- Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was seen flocking to the ball every chance he got. He's been enjoying a productive Training Camp, with a pick-six against the Rams in last Saturday's preseason game.
- Adam Plant and Malcolm Koonce added some pressure off the edge Tuesday. The two defensive ends have a combined four tackles this preseason.
Transactions
- The Raiders placed LB Darien Butler on the Reserve/Injured list.
Quote of the Day
We're trying to get the ball, we're playing hard. Just going all out every play. That's the standard to play defense, you have to do that, and I think we're all buying in. Luke Masterson
