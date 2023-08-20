The Raiders offense continues to impress through preseason

For a second straight preseason game, we caught a glimpse of how potent this Raiders offense could become.
Josh McDaniels and company rolled into SoFi Stadium and put up 34 points on the Los Angeles Rams, outscoring their opponents 68-24 so far this preseason. The offense netted 440 total yards, garnered mostly through the air. The offensive line played a huge part in fueling the unit forward.
"I thought the line, for the most part, provided the guys with some time to throw, stand back there, read the coverage," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said postgame. "You've just got to take everything with a grain of salt. We know 99 [Aaron Donald] wasn't out there and [the Rams] didn't blitz a whole lot tonight, but for the things that we asked them to do, I thought they were productive in the pass game."
The offense was spearheaded by quarterback trio Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell – who all had their moments to make some plays against Los Angeles. Garoppolo got things going with a perfect 4-for-4 drive to the end zone, giving much deserved praise to his offensive line and skill position players.
"I wanted to play. Glad Josh [McDaniels] let the starters get out there and get a couple of reps in," the QB said. "I thought the [offensive] line played great. I thought guys were just operating at a fast pace which is important in this offense. I thought it was overall pretty good."
While Garoppolo and Hoyer combined for 183 passing yards, O'Connell stole the show once again. Following a standout preseason debut against the 49ers, the rookie threw for 163 yards and two touchdown dimes to receivers Cam Sims and Kristian Wilkerson. The early growth being made in the fourth-rounder's approach to the game is apparent.
"I think I try to maintain a good level of confidence," O'Connell told Raiders.com. "I got many plays that I want back, but I've got to move on. I want to focus on those and correct those, but also make sure when I make a good play, capitalize on that.
"Those guys did a great job all week," O'Connell said of the Raiders receiving unit. "Trying to separate on one-on-one matchups and they did the same tonight and made a lot of great catches. A lot of contested catches. So kudos for them for doing their job."
The Silver and Black's momentum is certainly picking up throughout the preseason, with one more battle on the horizon next Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys to help them work out some kinks going into the regular season.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.