The Raiders offense continues to impress through preseason

Aug 19, 2023 at 11:01 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

For a second straight preseason game, we caught a glimpse of how potent this Raiders offense could become.

Josh McDaniels and company rolled into SoFi Stadium and put up 34 points on the Los Angeles Rams, outscoring their opponents 68-24 so far this preseason. The offense netted 440 total yards, garnered mostly through the air. The offensive line played a huge part in fueling the unit forward.

"I thought the line, for the most part, provided the guys with some time to throw, stand back there, read the coverage," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said postgame. "You've just got to take everything with a grain of salt. We know 99 [Aaron Donald] wasn't out there and [the Rams] didn't blitz a whole lot tonight, but for the things that we asked them to do, I thought they were productive in the pass game."

The offense was spearheaded by quarterback trio Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell – who all had their moments to make some plays against Los Angeles. Garoppolo got things going with a perfect 4-for-4 drive to the end zone, giving much deserved praise to his offensive line and skill position players.

"I wanted to play. Glad Josh [McDaniels] let the starters get out there and get a couple of reps in," the QB said. "I thought the [offensive] line played great. I thought guys were just operating at a fast pace which is important in this offense. I thought it was overall pretty good."

While Garoppolo and Hoyer combined for 183 passing yards, O'Connell stole the show once again. Following a standout preseason debut against the 49ers, the rookie threw for 163 yards and two touchdown dimes to receivers Cam Sims and Kristian Wilkerson﻿. The early growth being made in the fourth-rounder's approach to the game is apparent.

"I think I try to maintain a good level of confidence," O'Connell told Raiders.com. "I got many plays that I want back, but I've got to move on. I want to focus on those and correct those, but also make sure when I make a good play, capitalize on that.

"Those guys did a great job all week," O'Connell said of the Raiders receiving unit. "Trying to separate on one-on-one matchups and they did the same tonight and made a lot of great catches. A lot of contested catches. So kudos for them for doing their job."

The Silver and Black's momentum is certainly picking up throughout the preseason, with one more battle on the horizon next Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys to help them work out some kinks going into the regular season.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 2 vs. Rams

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo(10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo(10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 46-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), linebacker Amari Burney (56) and linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate a touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons celebrates a touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
