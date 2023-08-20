The Raiders offense continues to impress through preseason

Josh McDaniels and company rolled into SoFi Stadium and put up 34 points on the Los Angeles Rams, outscoring their opponents 68-24 so far this preseason. The offense netted 440 total yards, garnered mostly through the air. The offensive line played a huge part in fueling the unit forward.

"I thought the line, for the most part, provided the guys with some time to throw, stand back there, read the coverage," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said postgame. "You've just got to take everything with a grain of salt. We know 99 [Aaron Donald] wasn't out there and [the Rams] didn't blitz a whole lot tonight, but for the things that we asked them to do, I thought they were productive in the pass game."