Quick Snap: Raiders defeat Los Angeles Rams for second preseason win

Aug 19, 2023 at 09:11 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

After a week in Los Angeles, the Raiders can return to the desert with a lot of momentum on their side.

The Silver and Black defeated the Rams 34-17 inside SoFi Stadium on Saturday night. The Raiders remain undefeated in the preseason after a week of joint practices with the NFC West foe.

Jimmy Garoppolo was clicking with his offense all week and it translated into a perfect start in a Raiders uniform. Jimmy G completed all four of his pass attempts, connecting on throws to Ameer Abdullah﻿, Phillip Dorsett﻿, Jakobi Meyers and rookie Michael Mayer﻿. A seven-yard touchdown run by Brandon Bolden capped off the drive and put the Raiders on the scoreboard first.

﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ stepped in at QB following Garoppolo's start. There was some back and forth action with the game being tied up at 10 following a pick-six from Rams linebacker Jake Hummel. Going into halftime, the Raiders defense got the ball rolling again with a pick-six of their own from second-year safety Isaiah Pola-Mao﻿. A successful 30-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson put the Raiders up 20-10 going into halftime.

Once play resumed, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell showed up and showed out. The former Purdue walk-on led his offense down the field for touchdowns on his first two drives in the game. Following an eye opening performance against the 49ers last Sunday, he delighted SoFi Stadium by going 11-of-18 for 163 yards and the two touchdowns.

The Raiders offense seemed to be firing on all cylinders throughout the game, finishing with 440 total yards. The leading rusher was second-year standout Zamir White, who averaged four yards a game. Receivers Tre Tucker﻿, Kristian Wilkerson﻿, Keelan Cole Sr. and Dorsett all had at least three catches and 50 receiving yards.

The preseason comes to a close next Saturday with a road trip to AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on deck.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 2 vs. Rams

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo(10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo(10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo(10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo(10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 46-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 46-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), linebacker Amari Burney (56) and linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), linebacker Amari Burney (56) and linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate a touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate a touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons celebrates a touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons celebrates a touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

