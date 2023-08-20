Quick Snap: Raiders defeat Los Angeles Rams for second preseason win

After a week in Los Angeles, the Raiders can return to the desert with a lot of momentum on their side.
The Silver and Black defeated the Rams 34-17 inside SoFi Stadium on Saturday night. The Raiders remain undefeated in the preseason after a week of joint practices with the NFC West foe.
Jimmy Garoppolo was clicking with his offense all week and it translated into a perfect start in a Raiders uniform. Jimmy G completed all four of his pass attempts, connecting on throws to Ameer Abdullah, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and rookie Michael Mayer. A seven-yard touchdown run by Brandon Bolden capped off the drive and put the Raiders on the scoreboard first.
Brian Hoyer stepped in at QB following Garoppolo's start. There was some back and forth action with the game being tied up at 10 following a pick-six from Rams linebacker Jake Hummel. Going into halftime, the Raiders defense got the ball rolling again with a pick-six of their own from second-year safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. A successful 30-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson put the Raiders up 20-10 going into halftime.
Once play resumed, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell showed up and showed out. The former Purdue walk-on led his offense down the field for touchdowns on his first two drives in the game. Following an eye opening performance against the 49ers last Sunday, he delighted SoFi Stadium by going 11-of-18 for 163 yards and the two touchdowns.
The Raiders offense seemed to be firing on all cylinders throughout the game, finishing with 440 total yards. The leading rusher was second-year standout Zamir White, who averaged four yards a game. Receivers Tre Tucker, Kristian Wilkerson, Keelan Cole Sr. and Dorsett all had at least three catches and 50 receiving yards.
The preseason comes to a close next Saturday with a road trip to AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on deck.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.