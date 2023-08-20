Quick Snap: Raiders defeat Los Angeles Rams for second preseason win

﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ stepped in at QB following Garoppolo's start. There was some back and forth action with the game being tied up at 10 following a pick-six from Rams linebacker Jake Hummel. Going into halftime, the Raiders defense got the ball rolling again with a pick-six of their own from second-year safety Isaiah Pola-Mao﻿. A successful 30-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson put the Raiders up 20-10 going into halftime.