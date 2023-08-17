Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Another day in the trenches for the Silver and Black

Aug 17, 2023 at 04:30 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The temperature cooled down a bit, literally and metaphorically, for the second joint practice between the Raiders and the Rams in Southern California.

Both teams put in another good day of work, with a variety of young players stepping up when their number was called. It's clear the two squads have benefitted from the time spent together as they look to their preseason game at SoFi Stadium this Saturday.

Raiders.com teamed up with Rams senior staff writer Stu Jackson to give an analysis of Thursday's practice.

Related Links

Notes and Observations from Day 15

Raiders offense

  • It was another productive day from wideout trio Davante Adams﻿, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers – who all caught multiple passes from Jimmy Garoppolo in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team period.
  • Zamir White ripped off a long run in team period, impressive considering he was going up against the likes of Aaron Donald on a few snaps.
  • Dalton Wagner is beginning to make some noise at both tackle positions for the Raiders. The UDFA from Arkansas played well in the preseason game against the 49ers, and continued that level of success Thursday morning. The 6-foot-8, 320-pounder also earned a nickname in the locker room: "They call him big country for a reason," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "[L]ong arms, kind of learning the differences between pro and college football right now, as all young linemen do. ... He's doing everything he can do to give himself a chance, which is what you want to see from a young player."

Rams offense via Stu Jackson

  • Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein left practice early with what Head Coach Sean McVay said was a neck stinger, based on early prognosis. Second-year offensive lineman Logan Bruss replaced Havenstein at right tackle.
  • Quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with wide receiver Tutu Atwell on a short touchdown pass during 11-on-11, with Atwell making a toe-tap catch in the back of the end zone.
  • Stafford also completed a side-arm pass to tight end Tyler Higbee as Crosby brought pressure. The two had a friendly interaction after the play, likely in connection to what Stafford said after practice yesterday.
  • "Crosby's a heck of a player and was in the backfield a few times," Stafford told local media Wednesday. "Anytime he gets within five feet of me he's yelling 'sack' in my face. ... He's obviously a great player in this league, really competitive guy. Fun guy to practice against, he's bringing the energy down in and down out."

Raiders defense

  • Another huge day from Maxx Crosby﻿, who made multiple stops on runs and put pressure on Stafford.
  • Nate Hobbs returned to practice, and also made a few plays against the run.
  • Marcus Epps came away with an interception during red zone drills against the Rams.
  • Defensive tackle John Jenkins scooped up a fumble recovery on an attempted screen pass. Jenkins had a sack against the 49ers in the preseason opener.
  • Rookie Jakorian Bennett continued to shine, making a few timely pass deflections. Another rookie who had a hell of a practice was Nesta Jade Silvera on the defensive line, getting the best of the Rams offensive line several times in 1-on-1s and team period.
  • Cornerback David Long Jr. also made a few plays in practice. This was Long's return to Southern California, after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Rams.

Rams defense via Jackson

  • Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was back at practice after having a rest day on Wednesday.
  • Defensive back Jordan Fuller had two big plays toward the end of practice, first breaking up a pass and then nearly intercepting another two plays later to keep the Raiders offense out of the end zone.
  • Defensive back Tre Tomlinson had a nice pass breakup on a deep ball during 11-on-11.

Quote of the Day

I always have fun out here. I mean, it's football man. Obviously, it's a professional game ... but you've got to have fun out here. This is a game that you grew up playing. Jimmy Garoppolo

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

Training Camp Practice: 8.17.23 | Raiders-Rams

View the best photos from the Raiders' second 2023 Training Camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams at California Lutheran University.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
1 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
2 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
3 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
4 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
5 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
6 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
7 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
8 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
9 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
10 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
11 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
12 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
13 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
14 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
15 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
16 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
17 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
18 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
19 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
20 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
21 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
22 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
23 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
24 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
25 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
26 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
27 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
28 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
29 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
30 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
31 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
32 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
33 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
34 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
35 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
36 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
37 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
38 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
39 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
40 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
41 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
42 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
43 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
44 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
45 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
46 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
47 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
48 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
49 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
50 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
51 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
52 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
53 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
54 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
55 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
56 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
57 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
58 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
59 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
60 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
61 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
62 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
63 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
64 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
65 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
66 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
67 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
68 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
69 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
70 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
71 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
72 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
73 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
74 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
75 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
76 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
77 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
78 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
79 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
80 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
81 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
82 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
83 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
84 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
85 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
86 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
87 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
88 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
89 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
90 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
91 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
92 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
93 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
94 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
95 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
96 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
97 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
98 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
99 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
100 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
101 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks at a photo with a Los Angeles Rams player on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
102 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks at a photo with a Los Angeles Rams player on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks at a photo with a Los Angeles Rams player on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
103 / 103

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks at a photo with a Los Angeles Rams player on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/16: Tyree Wilson takes the field, plus more notes from joint practice with Rams

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards details Wilson's first practice, Davante Adams' dominant showing and more from joint practice in Los Angeles.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Raiders defense seizes the day

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and 49ers.com's Briana McDonald review Day 2 of joint practice in the desert.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/10: Raiders turn up the energy in first joint practice with 49ers

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and 49ers.com's Lindsey Pallares break down Day 1 of joint practices between the two teams in Las Vegas.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/9: 'Competition breeds excellence' for Raiders heading into joint practices

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards recaps Day 11 of practice with a battle against the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/6: All three phases looking more comfortable each day

Raiders.com chatted with NFL Network's David Shaw as he shared observations from Sunday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/5: Jakobi Meyers is open for business

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards shares a few notable aspects from practice No. 9.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Jakorian Bennett, Isaiah Pola-Mao setting themselves apart in the secondary

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards recaps a good showing from the defense in Day 8 of camp.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/2: Rookie receiver has been flying all over the field

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at Day 7 of Training Camp practices.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/1: A hard-hitting first day in pads for the Silver and Black

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dissects the team's first padded practice of camp.
news

Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Cousins Brandon Facyson, Amari Burney making some noise on defense

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down Day 5 of Training Camp with the team coming off a rest day.
news

Training Camp Notebook 7/29: The Raiders 'pivot' to Day 4 of practice

Raiders.com sat down with former NFL players and The Pivot Podcast hosts Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder during Back Together Weekend.

Latest Content

video

Maxx Crosby mic'd up for joint practice with Rams: 'I'm playing at a different speed!' | Presented by Paramount+

Aug 17, 2023

Go on the field with defensive end Maxx Crosby as he was mic'd up during joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
news

'He's got that dog in him': Tre Tucker in the midst of finding his groove at the next level

Aug 17, 2023

Tucker is working toward finding a role on the Raiders, with the help of his teammates and coaches around him.
gallery

Training Camp Practice: 8.17.23 | Raiders-Rams

Aug 17, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' second 2023 Training Camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams at California Lutheran University.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Another day in the trenches for the Silver and Black

Aug 17, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and Rams.com's Stu Jackson analyze the second joint practice between the two teams.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school football teams for upcoming matchup

Aug 17, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders visited Shadow Ridge and Legacy High School to hype up the teams with equipment and t-shirts before their upcoming showcase games against one another.
video

John Jenkins: 'It's a beautiful thing to see a cohesive group'

Aug 17, 2023

Defensive tackle John Jenkins discusses joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, the defensive line room, rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson and more.
video

Tre Tucker: 'Taking all the years that I have in my [WR] group and just try to apply it to myself'

Aug 17, 2023

Wide receiver Tre Tucker discusses his performance against San Francisco, joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, improving as a receiver and more.
video

Tre'von Moehrig recaps joint practices with the Rams

Aug 17, 2023

After the second joint practice with the Rams, safety Tre'von Moehrig addressed the media.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Rams 

Aug 17, 2023

The Silver and Black take on the Los Angeles Rams for Week 2 of the preseason. 
audio

Jimmy Garoppolo, Tre Tucker, Tre'von Moehrig and John Jenkins Presser - 8.17.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 17, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, wide receiver Tre Tucker, safety Tre'von Moehrig and defensive tackle John Jenkins address the media following joint Training Camp practice with the Rams.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 8.17.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 17, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to the second joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
video

Coach McDaniels: '[The players] set a high standard for themselves and our team'

Aug 17, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels discusses joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, the team holding themselves accountable, his relationship with Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and more.
View All
Advertising