Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Another day in the trenches for the Silver and Black

The temperature cooled down a bit, literally and metaphorically, for the second joint practice between the Raiders and the Rams in Southern California.
Both teams put in another good day of work, with a variety of young players stepping up when their number was called. It's clear the two squads have benefitted from the time spent together as they look to their preseason game at SoFi Stadium this Saturday.
Raiders.com teamed up with Rams senior staff writer Stu Jackson to give an analysis of Thursday's practice.
Notes and Observations from Day 15
Raiders offense
- It was another productive day from wideout trio Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers – who all caught multiple passes from Jimmy Garoppolo in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team period.
- Zamir White ripped off a long run in team period, impressive considering he was going up against the likes of Aaron Donald on a few snaps.
- Dalton Wagner is beginning to make some noise at both tackle positions for the Raiders. The UDFA from Arkansas played well in the preseason game against the 49ers, and continued that level of success Thursday morning. The 6-foot-8, 320-pounder also earned a nickname in the locker room: "They call him big country for a reason," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "[L]ong arms, kind of learning the differences between pro and college football right now, as all young linemen do. ... He's doing everything he can do to give himself a chance, which is what you want to see from a young player."
Rams offense via Stu Jackson
- Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein left practice early with what Head Coach Sean McVay said was a neck stinger, based on early prognosis. Second-year offensive lineman Logan Bruss replaced Havenstein at right tackle.
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with wide receiver Tutu Atwell on a short touchdown pass during 11-on-11, with Atwell making a toe-tap catch in the back of the end zone.
- Stafford also completed a side-arm pass to tight end Tyler Higbee as Crosby brought pressure. The two had a friendly interaction after the play, likely in connection to what Stafford said after practice yesterday.
- "Crosby's a heck of a player and was in the backfield a few times," Stafford told local media Wednesday. "Anytime he gets within five feet of me he's yelling 'sack' in my face. ... He's obviously a great player in this league, really competitive guy. Fun guy to practice against, he's bringing the energy down in and down out."
Raiders defense
- Another huge day from Maxx Crosby, who made multiple stops on runs and put pressure on Stafford.
- Nate Hobbs returned to practice, and also made a few plays against the run.
- Marcus Epps came away with an interception during red zone drills against the Rams.
- Defensive tackle John Jenkins scooped up a fumble recovery on an attempted screen pass. Jenkins had a sack against the 49ers in the preseason opener.
- Rookie Jakorian Bennett continued to shine, making a few timely pass deflections. Another rookie who had a hell of a practice was Nesta Jade Silvera on the defensive line, getting the best of the Rams offensive line several times in 1-on-1s and team period.
- Cornerback David Long Jr. also made a few plays in practice. This was Long's return to Southern California, after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Rams.
Rams defense via Jackson
- Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was back at practice after having a rest day on Wednesday.
- Defensive back Jordan Fuller had two big plays toward the end of practice, first breaking up a pass and then nearly intercepting another two plays later to keep the Raiders offense out of the end zone.
- Defensive back Tre Tomlinson had a nice pass breakup on a deep ball during 11-on-11.
Quote of the Day
I always have fun out here. I mean, it's football man. Obviously, it's a professional game ... but you've got to have fun out here. This is a game that you grew up playing. Jimmy Garoppolo
View the best photos from the Raiders' second 2023 Training Camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams at California Lutheran University.