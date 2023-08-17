Training Camp Notebook 8/16: Tyree Wilson takes the field, plus more notes from joint practice with Rams

It was a competitive day of practice in SoCal, with a unique vibe in the air.
The Raiders, coming off a 34-7 preseason win, kept the mindset of capitalizing on another week of joint practices – this time against a Rams team coming off a 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers.
"Right now, everybody's got an opportunity to compete," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said before practice. "I think that evaluation is ongoing every day at every position."
Let's take a closer look at the first of two joint practices between the teams.
Notes and Observations from Day 13
Offense
- It was the Davante Adams show during Wednesday's practice. He was targeted heavily against the Rams' young secondary, and seemed to cause havoc for them. He drew two pass interferences on deep balls during 7-on-7 drills and caught a lot of passes during team period, including two touchdown grabs.
- Along with Adams, Jakobi Meyers also had a big day in the passing game, seeing the end zone multiple times.
- Sincere McCormick made a few plays out of the backfield, including a touchdown catch from Brian Hoyer near the end of practice. The former UTSA Roadrunner scored two total touchdowns in the Raiders' preseason opener last Sunday.
- The Silver and Black offensive line looked dominant against the Rams during 1-on-1s. Kolton Miller, Greg Van Roten and Andre James particularly held their own.
Defense
- First-round draft pick Tyree Wilson got in his first day of practice in the Silver and Black. It was the Texas Tech product's first time in pads since suffering a foot injury on November 12 against Kansas.
- "He's progressing the way we thought he would and so now it's time to kind of take the next step here. Get him on the field, in his pads, start working towards the ability to be in teams drills," McDaniels said of Wilson.
- If it was the Davante Adams show on offense, it was the Maxx Crosby show on defense. He seemingly won a majority of his battles, whether lined up against someone in 1-on-1s or team period. It was definitely an hard day at the office for the Rams offensive line against him.
- Sam Webb came down with an interception during team period, reminiscent of the one he had against the 49ers last Sunday.
- Adam Butler and UDFA Adam Plant both made an impact on the defensive line, coming off solid Preseason Week 1 performances.
- Special Teams
- Roderic Teamer brought the energy on kick return coverage, being the first one to get to the returner on a lot of reps.
- AJ Cole continued to show his All-Pro boot, putting the Rams punt team in several tricky situations throughout practice.
Quote of the Day
We always talk about the standard and playing up to it – no matter who we play against, where we're playing at [or] the circumstances. Roderic Teamer
