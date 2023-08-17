Training Camp Notebook 8/16: Tyree Wilson takes the field, plus more notes from joint practice with Rams

Aug 16, 2023 at 05:30 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

It was a competitive day of practice in SoCal, with a unique vibe in the air.

The Raiders, coming off a 34-7 preseason win, kept the mindset of capitalizing on another week of joint practices – this time against a Rams team coming off a 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers.

"Right now, everybody's got an opportunity to compete," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said before practice. "I think that evaluation is ongoing every day at every position."

Let's take a closer look at the first of two joint practices between the teams.

Related Links

Notes and Observations from Day 13

Offense

  • It was the Davante Adams show during Wednesday's practice. He was targeted heavily against the Rams' young secondary, and seemed to cause havoc for them. He drew two pass interferences on deep balls during 7-on-7 drills and caught a lot of passes during team period, including two touchdown grabs.
  • Along with Adams, Jakobi Meyers also had a big day in the passing game, seeing the end zone multiple times.
  • Sincere McCormick made a few plays out of the backfield, including a touchdown catch from Brian Hoyer near the end of practice. The former UTSA Roadrunner scored two total touchdowns in the Raiders' preseason opener last Sunday.
  • The Silver and Black offensive line looked dominant against the Rams during 1-on-1s. Kolton Miller, Greg Van Roten and Andre James particularly held their own.

Defense

  • First-round draft pick Tyree Wilson got in his first day of practice in the Silver and Black﻿. It was the Texas Tech product's first time in pads since suffering a foot injury on November 12 against Kansas.
  • "He's progressing the way we thought he would and so now it's time to kind of take the next step here. Get him on the field, in his pads, start working towards the ability to be in teams drills," McDaniels said of Wilson.
  • If it was the Davante Adams show on offense, it was the Maxx Crosby show on defense. He seemingly won a majority of his battles, whether lined up against someone in 1-on-1s or team period. It was definitely an hard day at the office for the Rams offensive line against him.
  • Sam Webb came down with an interception during team period, reminiscent of the one he had against the 49ers last Sunday.
  • Adam Butler and UDFA Adam Plant both made an impact on the defensive line, coming off solid Preseason Week 1 performances.
  • Special Teams
  • Roderic Teamer brought the energy on kick return coverage, being the first one to get to the returner on a lot of reps.
  • AJ Cole continued to show his All-Pro boot, putting the Rams punt team in several tricky situations throughout practice.

Quote of the Day

We always talk about the standard and playing up to it – no matter who we play against, where we're playing at [or] the circumstances. Roderic Teamer

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

Training Camp Practice: 8.16.23 | Raiders-Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the field at California Lutheran University for a joint Training Camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

A view from the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
1 / 102

A view from the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan with a Las Vegas Raiders flag during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
2 / 102

A fan with a Las Vegas Raiders flag during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
3 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons and defensive quality control coach Keith Heyward on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
4 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons and defensive quality control coach Keith Heyward on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
5 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
6 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
7 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
8 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
9 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
10 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
11 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
12 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
13 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
14 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
15 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
16 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
17 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
18 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
19 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
20 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
21 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
22 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
23 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
24 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
25 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
26 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
27 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
28 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
29 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
30 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
31 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
32 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
33 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
34 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
35 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
36 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
37 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
38 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
39 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
40 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
41 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
42 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
43 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
44 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
45 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
46 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
47 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
48 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
49 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
50 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
51 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
52 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
53 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
54 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
55 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
56 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
57 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
58 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
59 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
60 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
61 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
62 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
63 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
64 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
65 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
66 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
67 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
68 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
69 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
70 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
71 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
72 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
73 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
74 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
75 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
76 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
77 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
78 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
79 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
80 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
81 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
82 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
83 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
84 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
85 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
86 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
87 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
88 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
89 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
90 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
91 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and Los Angeles Head Coach Sean McVay on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
92 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and Los Angeles Head Coach Sean McVay on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
93 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
94 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
95 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
96 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
97 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
98 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
99 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
100 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
101 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.
102 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at 2023 Training Camp at California Lutheran University.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 storylines to watch heading into Raiders/Rams joint practices

Breaking down a few things to keep an eye on as the Los Angeles Rams host the Silver and Black for two joint practices.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders start preseason with win over 49ers

The Silver and Black dominated in all three phases of the game Sunday afternoon.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. 49ers

The Silver and Black kick off the preseason at home Sunday, playing host to San Francisco.
news

The Raiders-49ers joint practices certainly didn't lack competition

"I think everybody did the right thing, and I think both teams had an opportunity to improve," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Friday.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Raiders defense seizes the day

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and 49ers.com's Briana McDonald review Day 2 of joint practice in the desert.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/10: Raiders turn up the energy in first joint practice with 49ers

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and 49ers.com's Lindsey Pallares break down Day 1 of joint practices between the two teams in Las Vegas.
news

Raiders dan bienvenida a 49ers

Las Vegas compite por primera vez contra otro equipo de cara al inicio de la temporada 2023 de la NFL y lo hace de buena forma.
news

Aidan O'Connell striving to prove he's more than an underdog story

"I don't want that to be my story...just getting here. I want to hopefully work as hard as I can to stay," the rookie quarterback said.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/9: 'Competition breeds excellence' for Raiders heading into joint practices

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards recaps Day 11 of practice with a battle against the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon.
news

Raiders' first unofficial depth chart of 2023

Take a look at the Silver and Black's unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

5 storylines heading into Raiders/49ers joint practices

Here's a few things to follow as the Silver and Black host the San Francisco 49ers for two joint practices this week.

Latest Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/16: Tyree Wilson takes the field, plus more notes from joint practice with Rams

Aug 16, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards details Wilson's first practice, Davante Adams' dominant showing and more from joint practice in Los Angeles.
gallery

Training Camp Practice: 8.16.23 | Raiders-Rams

Aug 16, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the field at California Lutheran University for a joint Training Camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Las Vegas Raiders, members of Hawaii's 'Ninth Island,' lend support to Maui wildfire relief efforts

Aug 16, 2023

In a show of support on the field, Raiders players will wear a special "Ninth Island" t-shirt during warm-ups when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. 
audio

Maxx Crosby, DeAndre Carter, Roderic Teamer and Greg Van Roten Presser - 8.16.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 16, 2023

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter, safety Roderic Teamer, guard Greg Van Roten and defensive end Maxx Crosby address the media following joint Training Camp practice with the Rams.
video

Maxx Crosby talks Tyree Wilson: 'It's awesome to see him out there with us'

Aug 16, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby discusses joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson, his leadership and more.
video

Greg Van Roten: 'I'm just trying to do my best when my best is needed'

Aug 16, 2023

Guard Greg Van Roten talks joint practice with Los Angeles Rams, competition on the offensive line, tackle Kolton Miller and more.
video

Roderic Teamer: 'We always talk about the standard and playing up to it'

Aug 16, 2023

Safety Roderic Teamer talks joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, the impact the new additions to the team have made, rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson and more.
video

DeAndre Carter says it's a good opportunity facing the Rams in joint practices

Aug 16, 2023

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter discusses joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the team's mentality and more.
gallery

Photos: Raider Nation on Location at 2023 Utah Championship golf tournament

Aug 16, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders attended the 2023 Utah Championship golf tournament where attendees had the opportunity to play games and receive Raiders gear.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 8.16.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 16, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to the first joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'A lot to be gained [at joint practices]'

Aug 16, 2023

Prior to the first joint Training Camp practice with the Rams, Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap Preseason Week 1 and provide an injury update.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. 49ers

Aug 16, 2023

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Preseason Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
View All
Advertising