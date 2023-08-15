5 storylines to watch heading into Raiders/Rams joint practices

3. Who's on the right side?

Several players are competing for the starting right tackle position, with Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr. leading the way.

Both players saw a lot of action during the 2022 season, and both had impressive showings against the 49ers. Eluemunor got the start and played 16 snaps on the right side, with Munford coming in soon after and seeing 19 snaps. Neither allowed a pressure or a sack in the game.

"Both of them did some good things," McDaniels said. "I thought both of them were challenged. ... [49ers] is a really good front, so they got a decent chunk during the week and then each of them had a handful of drives yesterday in the game too. Some good, some positive, and then a few things that I think our entire tackle group can learn from relative to playing that style of defense.