Edwards: 5 under-the-radar players of Raiders Training Camp and preseason

Aug 21, 2023 at 02:19 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 this preseason going into their last matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this Saturday. Despite the two wins not counting towards their 2023 season yet, they haven't come by coincidence.

A plethora of players have stepped up in a big way so far through Training Camp and the preseason, while in the thick of competing for the opportunity to make the initial 53-man roster.

Levi Edwards takes a look at five Raiders who have may be flying under the radar as the Silver and Black head into the preseason finale.

Zamir White﻿

After rushing for 70 yards on 17 carries his rookie season, White could be in line for an expanded role in 2023.

The 2022 fourth-round pick out of Georgia looks the part of a three-down running back. He brings a lot of physicality to his game every time he steps on the field. He's been able to shine among a talented running backs room, and has shown the ability to fight for extra yards in joint practices against both the 49ers and Rams. This preseason, he's accumulated 83 rushing yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. He finished last Saturday's preseason game with a 77.4 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

"Zamir has made a lot of progress in every area," McDaniels said Sunday morning. "He knows who he's responsible for in protection. He's chipping in slamming on the edges when he's responsible to do that to help the tackles. He took great care of the football and protected it very well, which is a huge thing for us and our team, and he runs downhill. ... He's just continuing to progress and improve, and the more he plays, the better he does."

﻿Isaiah Pola-Mao﻿

There might not a be a player that's made a bigger leap this offseason than Pola-Mao.

The former USC safety was one of four UDFAs to make the initial 53-man roster in 2022. In the limited action he saw his rookie season, he showed promise as a box safety with a sack and 14 solo tackles.

Throughout 2023 Training Camp, he's been maximizing on his added reps. The 6-foot-4 defender has been using his length to create turnovers, with several interceptions in practice to his name. His ability to get the ball in his hands translated over in the Raiders' second preseason game, returning an interception off Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett to the house for 50 yards. So far this preseason, Pola-Mao has only allowed 17 yards in coverage, earning a 80.2 defensive grade by Pro Football Focus against the Rams.

﻿Malcolm Koonce﻿

Heading into his third season with the Raiders, things appear to be clicking for the young edge rusher.

Since being drafted out of Buffalo in 2021, Koonce has seen the majority of his snaps on special teams. He came out the gate and showed flashes of what he can do as a pass rusher, with two sacks in five games as a rookie. In 2022, he played all 17 games, ending the season with nine total tackles.

Koonce is in the process of trying to earn a bigger role in the defensive line rotation. He's been a problem for offensive tackles this preseason, with five quarterback pressures and two tackles for loss within the two games.

"Malcolm has had a great attitude all year," McDaniels said following Saturday's preseason victory. "He's really grown since we've got here. Just overall in terms of how he plays the position fundamentally and thinks about both run game, pass rush, etc. ... Malcolm has been disruptive. He's got a lot better over the two years we've been together, and he has a great attitude about it, so I expect him to really compete and help us this year at that spot."

﻿Dalton Wagner and McClendon Curtis﻿

These two UDFA offensive linemen are getting looped together because of how much time they've spent together developing as players since arriving to Las Vegas.

"Literally the two of them are kind of joined at the hip, which is interesting because they've ended up playing quite a bit right beside one another also on the offensive line," said McDaniels. "But when you see them together, they're in the meal room together, they're in the meeting room together, they're on the practice field early together. They do a lot of things to try to help each other continue to grow as football players which is great."

Both players have stood out on the O-line for their massive size and the poise they play with. Wagner was a two-time All-SEC selection at Arkansas and McClendon a three-time first-team All-SoCon selection at Chattanooga.

The success has seemed to carry over, though it's early into their NFL careers. Neither allowed a pressure or hurry in a combined 32 snaps against the 49ers in Preseason Week 1.

"Showed some toughness in both of these preseason games, have continued to make some progress in practice relative to all the things that our offensive lineman are responsible for," McDaniels added of both Wagner and Curtis.

"All you can ask for from them now is that they give great effort to try to improve and fix the things that we're addressing, which both of them do. They're out there every day, their durability has been very good. They're tough guys, so a lot of positives in that regard, and we'll just continue to work with them and grow."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Rams | Preseason Week 2

View the best photos from the Raiders' Preseason Week 2 victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
1 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
2 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
3 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders "Aloha Maui from the Ninth Island" t-shirt in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
4 / 120

A Las Vegas Raiders "Aloha Maui from the Ninth Island" t-shirt in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
"Choose Love" signage around Sofi Stadium before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.
5 / 120

"Choose Love" signage around Sofi Stadium before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
6 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
7 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
8 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
9 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
10 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
11 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the phone with his wife before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
12 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the phone with his wife before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
13 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
14 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
15 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
16 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
17 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
18 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
19 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
20 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (19) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
21 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
22 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
23 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
24 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
25 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
26 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
27 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
28 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
29 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
30 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and strength and conditioning intern Daniel Jameson warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
31 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and strength and conditioning intern Daniel Jameson warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
32 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
33 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
34 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
35 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
36 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
37 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
38 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
39 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
40 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
41 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
42 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
43 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
44 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
45 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman huddle before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
46 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman huddle before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
47 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) and defensive lineman David Agoha (62) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
48 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) and defensive lineman David Agoha (62) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
49 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
50 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
51 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
52 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
53 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
54 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
55 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
56 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
57 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
58 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
59 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kick off during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
60 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kick off during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
61 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
62 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) receives the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
63 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) receives the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) blocks during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
64 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) blocks during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
65 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for a receiver during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
66 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for a receiver during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) goes for a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
67 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) goes for a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
68 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
69 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
70 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
71 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
72 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
73 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
74 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
75 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
76 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
77 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a punt during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
78 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a punt during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) celebrates after returning a punt during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
79 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) celebrates after returning a punt during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) goes for a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
80 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) goes for a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) looks for a receiver during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
81 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) looks for a receiver during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
82 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
83 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Jordan Willis (99) make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
84 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Jordan Willis (99) make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
85 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
86 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
87 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
88 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
89 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) pressures the quarterback during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
90 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) pressures the quarterback during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) makes a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
91 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) makes a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
92 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
93 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), linebacker Amari Burney (56) and linebacker Drake Thomas make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
94 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), linebacker Amari Burney (56) and linebacker Drake Thomas make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) defends during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
95 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) defends during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) cover on a punt during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
96 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) cover on a punt during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) goes for a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
97 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) goes for a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
98 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
99 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons celebrates wide receiver Cam Sims' (81) 12-yard touchdown catch on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
100 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons celebrates wide receiver Cam Sims' (81) 12-yard touchdown catch on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
101 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
102 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
103 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
104 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls an audible during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
105 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls an audible during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
106 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
107 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
108 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
109 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
110 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
111 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) and linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
112 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) and linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62), linebacker Drake Thomas and defensive end George Tarlas (79) make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
113 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62), linebacker Drake Thomas and defensive end George Tarlas (79) make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) sacks the quarterback during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
114 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) sacks the quarterback during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) sacks the quarterback during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
115 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) sacks the quarterback during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) celebrates with defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) after sacking the quarterback during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
116 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) celebrates with defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) after sacking the quarterback during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) rushes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
117 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) rushes during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels shakes hands with Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay after the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
118 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels shakes hands with Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay after the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) with Los Angeles Rams defensive back Tre Tomlinson (6) after the preseason away game at Sofi Stadium.
119 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) with Los Angeles Rams defensive back Tre Tomlinson (6) after the preseason away game at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after the preseason away game at Sofi Stadium.
120 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after the preseason away game at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
