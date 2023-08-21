Edwards: 5 under-the-radar players of Raiders Training Camp and preseason

These two UDFA offensive linemen are getting looped together because of how much time they've spent together developing as players since arriving to Las Vegas.

"Literally the two of them are kind of joined at the hip, which is interesting because they've ended up playing quite a bit right beside one another also on the offensive line," said McDaniels. "But when you see them together, they're in the meal room together, they're in the meeting room together, they're on the practice field early together. They do a lot of things to try to help each other continue to grow as football players which is great."

Both players have stood out on the O-line for their massive size and the poise they play with. Wagner was a two-time All-SEC selection at Arkansas and McClendon a three-time first-team All-SoCon selection at Chattanooga.

The success has seemed to carry over, though it's early into their NFL careers. Neither allowed a pressure or hurry in a combined 32 snaps against the 49ers in Preseason Week 1.

"Showed some toughness in both of these preseason games, have continued to make some progress in practice relative to all the things that our offensive lineman are responsible for," McDaniels added of both Wagner and Curtis.