Road to the Draft: Devin Lloyd might be the most NFL ready linebacker in this year's draft class

"Understanding what kind of route concepts teams like, understanding where to be and how to beat them to that point," said Lloyd. "Also athletic ability helps as well, but understanding angles, just like football, is something I've come to realize over the last few years. ... Understanding how to beat your opponent to that angle, understanding how to get there the quickest.

"I definitely feel like any time the ball is in the air, it's mine. I've got to catch it."

Watching the tape, Lloyd might possibly be the most athletic linebacker coming out of this year's draft – and the most reminiscent to NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons.

At the Combine, he recorded 25 reps on the bench press, a 4.66 40-yard dash and a 10'6" broad jump, turning in a solid day during his drills.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder displays great sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability along with the excellent trait of getting into the backfield. From Lloyd's sophomore to senior season as a full-time starter, he accumulated 250 total tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pick-sixes.

One of those interceptions he returned to the end zone came in none other than Allegiant Stadium. Lloyd's 34-yard interception to the house led to Utah's 38-10 victory in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship game over Oregon.