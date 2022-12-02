Expert Game Picks: Round 2 of Raiders-Chargers on deck

Dec 02, 2022 at 10:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Raiders

Adam Rank: Raiders

Colleen Wolfe: Chargers

Nick Shook: Chargers

Marc Sessler: Raiders

Marcas Grant: Chargers

Related Links

ESPN

Mike Clay: Raiders

Jeremy Fowler: Chargers

Domonique Foxworth: Chargers

Dan Graziano: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Jason La Canfora: Chargers

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Chargers

Ryan Wilson: Chargers

John Breech: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Michael Davis Smith: Raiders

Mike Florio: Chargers

USA Today

Jarrett Bell: Chargers

Chris Bumbaca: Chargers

Nate Davis: Chargers

Safid Deen: Raiders

Tyler Dragon: Chargers

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.1.22

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Signage in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Signage in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
