Fast Facts: Get to know offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

Feb 06, 2024 at 03:30 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Las Vegas Raiders named Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Here are a few things to know about Getsy and his path to the Silver and Black.

1. Getsy began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, University of Akron. He worked up the ranks in college coaching and earned his first NFL role as an offensive quality control coach with the Green Bay Packers.

2. He transitioned to wide receivers coach for the Packers in 2016, coaching Davante Adams to a breakout season. Under Getsy, Adams recorded 997 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns that season, and the following year led the team with 74 catches for a team-high 885 yards (12.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection.

3. Getsy knows offenses well as a former quarterback. He played one season at Pitt before transferring to the University of Akron, where across two seasons, he threw for 6,117 yards and 41 touchdowns. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2007 as an undrafted free agent and spent preseason with the team.

4. For the past two seasons, Getsy had served as the Bears' offensive coordinator. In his first season in Chicago, the team led the NFL in rushing yards (177.3 YPG) and set a franchise record of 3,014 total rushing yards. In 2023, Getsy's offense ranked second in the NFL in rushing attempts (534), rushing yards (2,399) and rushing yards per game (141.1).

