Five Things You Didn't Know About Offensive Line Coach Mike Tice

1. In 2013, Tice hit the Pick 6 at Del Mar in Southern California, winning $100,796.20.
2.His son, Nate Tice, is a scouting assistant for the Atlanta Falcons and his brother, John Tice, played for the New Orleans Saints.
3.In 1976, Tice won the North Shore Long Island Player of the Year as a quarterback.
4.He signed with Seahawks as a free agent quarterback in 1981 and was moved to tight end during training camp.
5. Mike Tice owned a sandwich shop in Redmond called Fill-Yer-Belly Deli.
