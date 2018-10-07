Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 10 Los Angeles Chargers 26

Raiders 10, Chargers 26
- The Raiders fell to the Chargers by a score of 10-26, bringing their season record to 1-4.
- The Silver and Black's all-time regular season series record against the Chargers drops to 62-53-2.
- Oakland moves to 0-2 in the AFC West this season after falling to the Broncos in Denver in Week 2 by a score of 20-19.
Starters – Offense
WR Jordy Nelson
T Kolton Miller
G Jon Feliciano
C Rodney Hudson
G Gabe Jackson
T Brandon Parker
TE Jared Cook
WR Amari Cooper
QB Derek Carr
RB Marshawn Lynch
FB Keith Smith
Starters – Defense
DE Frostee Rucker
DT Maurice Hurst
DT Johnathan Hankins
DE Bruce Irvin
LB Marquel Lee
LB Tahir Whitehead
CB Rashaan Melvin
CB Gareon Conley
CB Leon Hall
S Marcus Gilchrist
S Reggie Nelson
Individual Highlights
WR Martavis Bryant
- Bryant set a season best with 91 receiving yards on three receptions (30.3 avg.), which ties for his sixth best performance in his career.
- It also marks Bryant's most since totaling 91 yards Week 2 of the 2017 season.
QB Derek Carr
- Carr orchestrated the Raiders first scoring drive of the game early in the second quarter, a 10-play, 77-yard drive lasting 5:06 which culminated with a 24-yard field goal by Matt McCrane.
- Carr led the team down the field late in the fourth quarter, connecting with Jordy Nelson for a 1- yard touchdown.
- Carr finished the day throwing for 268 yards on 24-of-33 passing for a 72.7 completion percentage with one touchdown for a passer rating of 94.0.
- Carr, who entered today's contest leading the AFC in completion percentage, recorded his third game this season with a 70.0 or better completion percentage.
- Carr has recorded 1,641 passing yards this season, marking the fewest amount of games it's taken him to surpass the 1,500 mark.
TE Jared Cook
- Cook hauled in four receptions for 20 yards to bring his season total to 390 yards, which continues to lead the league among tight ends at the conclusion of today's game.
- Cook recorded one reception for a first down, bringing his season total to 19, which leads the NFL among tight ends.
DT P.J. Hall
- In the opening quarter, Hall recorded his first career pass defensed on second-and-10 from Oakland's 44-yard line. Hall's pass defensed helped force the Chargers to punt two plays later.
DE Bruce Irvin
- On the first drive of the game, Irvin took down Philip Rivers for a loss of six yards, forcing the Chargers to settle for a field goal.
- Irvin's sack marks the 40th of his career, making him the 19th active player to reach that mark.
Matt McCrane
- McCrane evened up the contest early in the second quarter, splitting the uprights from 24 yards out.
- In addition to his field goal, McCrane connected on one PAT.
WR Jordy Nelson
- In the fourth quarter, Nelson hauled in the Raiders only touchdown of the game, a 1-yard score, which was the culmination of an 9-play, 74-yard drive lasting 4:31.
- Nelson ended the day with four receptions for 43 yards (10.8 avg.) with a 29-yard long and one touchdown.
RB Jalen Richard
- Richard ended the game as Raiders leader in receptions with six catches for 53 yards (8.8 avg.) with a 32-yard long.
- Richard's 32-yard catch marks the second-longest of his career, behind a 39-yard reception made in Week 2 of the 2017 season.
LB Tahir Whitehead
- Whitehead posted a game-high 9 tackles (six solo) in the contest, marking the second consecutive week he has led the team in stops.
- Whitehead has been the teams leading tackler in four of their five games this season.