Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 17 Baltimore Ravens 34

Raiders 17, Ravens 34
- The Raiders were defeated by the Ravens by a score of 34-17, bringing their overall record this season to 2-9.
- Oakland moves to 3-8 in the all-time regular season series against Baltimore.
- The Silver and Black move to 1-1 on the season against AFC North opponents, having defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 by a score of 45-42 in overtime. They now hold a 45-38 combined all-time record against AFC North opponents.
Starters – Offense
WR Jordy Nelson
LT Kolton Miller
LG Kelechi Osemele
C Rodney Hudson
LG Gabe Jackson
RT Brandon Parker
TE Jared Cook
WR Marcell Ateman
QB Derek Carr
RB Doug Martin
WR Seth Roberts
Starters – Defense
DE Frostee Rucker
DT Maurice Hurst
DT Johnathan Hankins
DE Arden Key
WLB Nicholas Morrow
MLB Tahir Whitehead
CB Nick Nelson
CB Daryl Worley
CB Gareon Conley
S Marcus Gilchrist
S Karl Joseph
Game Themes
- For the second consecutive week, Oakland scored a touchdown on its opening drive after scoring on a 23-yard pass to Jared Cook last week and a 1-yard rush by Doug Martin in today's contest.
- The Raiders recorded two interceptions in the first half for the second consecutive week, marking just the second time Oakland has done so in franchise history (Last; Week 3-4 of 2007).
K Daniel Carlson
- Carlson split the uprights from 42 yards out with 2:34 left in the first half to cut Baltimore's lead to 13-10. Carlson's first field goal capped a 7-play, 20-yard drive that lasted 2:57 following Reggie Nelson's second quarter interception.
- Carlson was perfect on both extra point attempts in the contest.
QB Derek Carr
- Carr helped put the Raiders on the board on the opening drive, orchestrating a 12-play, 81-yard drive lasting 6:15 that culminated in a 1-yard rush by RB Doug Martin.
- Carr recorded his first touchdown of the game with 5:09 left in the third quarter, connecting with TE Jared Cook for a 16-yard touchdown.
- Carr ended the day completing 16-of-34 pass attempts for 194 yards with one touchdown against zero interceptions for a passer rating of 74.9. The contest marked the sixth consecutive game in which Carr hasn't thrown an interception.
TE Jared Cook
- With 5:09 left in the third quarter, Cook recorded a 16-yard touchdown to cut Baltimore's lead to 20-17. The score marks his fifth of the season, tying a career high.
- Cook's score marked the 24th of his career, tying him for 13th in the NFL among active tight ends.
- After recording a 23-yard touchdown last week in Arizona, Cook has now recorded a touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
- Cook ended the day with two receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.
S Marcus Gilchrist
- Gilchrist recorded the Raiders second interception of the first half, picking off Lamar Jackson in the endzone with 1:08 left in the first half.
- Gilchrist's interception marked his second of the season, tying the most he's recorded since recording two in 2016 with the New York Jets.
- Gilchrist ended the day four tackles (three solo), one interception and one pass defensed.
RB Doug Martin
- Martin recorded his first touchdown as a member of the Silver and Black, breaking the goal line from 1-yard out on the Raiders opening drive. Martin's score was the culmination of a 12-play, 81-yard drive that lasted 6:15.
- In the second quarter, Martin surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards, making him the 12th active player in the NFL to reach that milestone.
- Martin ended the day as the Raiders leading rusher with 51 yards on 11 carries (4.6 avg.) and added three catches for 21 yards (7.0 avg.).
LB Nicholas Morrow
- Morrow recorded the first sack of his career, taking down Lamar Jackson for a loss of four yards with 8:14 left in the first quarter.
- Morrow end the day with three tackles (three solo) and one sack.
S Reggie Nelson
- Nelson recorded his second interception of the season with 5:37 left in the first half, giving Oakland the ball at Baltimore's 43-yard line.
- Nelson's pick marks the third consecutive week the Raiders have recorded at least one interception.
- Since 2007, Nelson ranks first among active safeties with 38 career interceptions.
- Nelson ended the day with five tackles (three solo) and one interception.
Other Notables
- WR Seth Roberts led the team with 54 receiving yards on two receptions, marking a season best and his most since Oct. 30, 2016 when he totaled 69 yards.
- FB Keith Smith appeared in his 43rd consecutive game, tied for the fourth-most among active full backs.
- LB Tahir Whitehead led the team in stops for the ninth time this season, finishing the day with a season- best 14 stops.