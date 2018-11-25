Game Notes

Presented by

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 17 Baltimore Ravens 34

Nov 25, 2018 at 01:44 PM
gamenotes-main-wk12-v2-112518

Raiders 17, Ravens 34

  • The Raiders were defeated by the Ravens by a score of 34-17, bringing their overall record this season to 2-9.
  • Oakland moves to 3-8 in the all-time regular season series against Baltimore.
  • The Silver and Black move to 1-1 on the season against AFC North opponents, having defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 by a score of 45-42 in overtime. They now hold a 45-38 combined all-time record against AFC North opponents.

Starters – Offense
WR Jordy Nelson 
LT Kolton Miller 
LG Kelechi Osemele 
C Rodney Hudson 
LG Gabe Jackson
RT Brandon Parker
TE Jared Cook  
WR Marcell Ateman 
QB Derek Carr 
RB Doug Martin
WR Seth Roberts

Starters – Defense

DE Frostee Rucker
DT Maurice Hurst
DT Johnathan Hankins
DE Arden Key
WLB Nicholas Morrow
MLB Tahir Whitehead
CB Nick Nelson
CB Daryl Worley
CB Gareon Conley
S Marcus Gilchrist
S Karl Joseph

Game Themes

  • For the second consecutive week, Oakland scored a touchdown on its opening drive after scoring on a 23-yard pass to Jared Cook last week and a 1-yard rush by Doug Martin in today's contest.
  • The Raiders recorded two interceptions in the first half for the second consecutive week, marking just the second time Oakland has done so in franchise history (Last; Week 3-4 of 2007).

K Daniel Carlson

  • Carlson split the uprights from 42 yards out with 2:34 left in the first half to cut Baltimore's lead to 13-10. Carlson's first field goal capped a 7-play, 20-yard drive that lasted 2:57 following Reggie Nelson's second quarter interception.
  • Carlson was perfect on both extra point attempts in the contest.

QB Derek Carr

  • Carr helped put the Raiders on the board on the opening drive, orchestrating a 12-play, 81-yard drive lasting 6:15 that culminated in a 1-yard rush by RB Doug Martin.
  • Carr recorded his first touchdown of the game with 5:09 left in the third quarter, connecting with TE Jared Cook for a 16-yard touchdown.
  • Carr ended the day completing 16-of-34 pass attempts for 194 yards with one touchdown against zero interceptions for a passer rating of 74.9. The contest marked the sixth consecutive game in which Carr hasn't thrown an interception.

TE Jared Cook

  • With 5:09 left in the third quarter, Cook recorded a 16-yard touchdown to cut Baltimore's lead to 20-17. The score marks his fifth of the season, tying a career high.
  • Cook's score marked the 24th of his career, tying him for 13th in the NFL among active tight ends.
  • After recording a 23-yard touchdown last week in Arizona, Cook has now recorded a touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
  • Cook ended the day with two receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.

S Marcus Gilchrist

  • Gilchrist recorded the Raiders second interception of the first half, picking off Lamar Jackson in the endzone with 1:08 left in the first half.
  • Gilchrist's interception marked his second of the season, tying the most he's recorded since recording two in 2016 with the New York Jets.
  • Gilchrist ended the day four tackles (three solo), one interception and one pass defensed.

RB Doug Martin

  • Martin recorded his first touchdown as a member of the Silver and Black, breaking the goal line from 1-yard out on the Raiders opening drive. Martin's score was the culmination of a 12-play, 81-yard drive that lasted 6:15.
  • In the second quarter, Martin surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards, making him the 12th active player in the NFL to reach that milestone.
  • Martin ended the day as the Raiders leading rusher with 51 yards on 11 carries (4.6 avg.) and added three catches for 21 yards (7.0 avg.).

LB Nicholas Morrow

  • Morrow recorded the first sack of his career, taking down Lamar Jackson for a loss of four yards with 8:14 left in the first quarter.
  • Morrow end the day with three tackles (three solo) and one sack.

S Reggie Nelson

  • Nelson recorded his second interception of the season with 5:37 left in the first half, giving Oakland the ball at Baltimore's 43-yard line.
  • Nelson's pick marks the third consecutive week the Raiders have recorded at least one interception.
  • Since 2007, Nelson ranks first among active safeties with 38 career interceptions.
  • Nelson ended the day with five tackles (three solo) and one interception.

Other Notables

  • WR Seth Roberts led the team with 54 receiving yards on two receptions, marking a season best and his most since Oct. 30, 2016 when he totaled 69 yards.
  • FB Keith Smith appeared in his 43rd consecutive game, tied for the fourth-most among active full backs.
  • LB Tahir Whitehead led the team in stops for the ninth time this season, finishing the day with a season- best 14 stops.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 15, Denver Broncos 16

The Oakland Raiders were unable to mount a comeback against their division rival in the final game of the regular season.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17

The Oakland Raiders kept their postseason hopes alive with a win over the division-rival Chargers Sunday; here are the game notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 16, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

The Oakland Raiders were unable to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final home game of the 2019; here are the Game Notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 21, Tennessee Titans 42

The Raiders' return to the Coliseum didn't go according to plan and have dropped to a record of 6-7; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 9, Kansas City Chiefs 40

The Raiders were defeated by the Chiefs by a score of 40-9, bringing their record to 6-6. Here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 3, New York Jets 34

It was a game the Silver and Black will try to learn from going forward; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 17, Cincinnati Bengals 10

The Cincinnati Bengals put up a fight, but the Oakland Raiders were able to hold on to the victory; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24

The Raiders pulled off the fourth quarter come-from-behind-win to defeat the division-rival Chargers, here are the game notes presented by Mircosoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 31, Detroit Lions 24

There were lots of takeaways from the matchup; let's check out the game notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Houston Texans 27

For the final road game of their 49-day stretch away from home, the Raiders battled hard, but weren't able to come out victorious; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Green Bay Packers 42

The Silver and Black fell on the road 42-24 against the Green Bay Packers; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Chicago Bears 21

The Silver and Black made it back-to-back wins with the 24-21 victory over Chicago; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
Advertising