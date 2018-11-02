Game Notes

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 3 San Francisco 49ers 34

Nov 01, 2018 at 08:59 PM
GameNotes_main_Wk9_110118

Raiders 3, 49ers 34

  • The Raiders fell to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 34-3, bringing their season record to 1-7.
  • The Silver and Black drop in the all-time regular season series against the 49ers, evening out the record at 7-7.

Starters – Offense                                                    
WR Jordy Nelson
LT Kolton Miller
LG Kelechi Osemele
C Rodney Hudson
LG Gabe Jackson
LT Brandon Parker 
TE Jared Cook
WR Brandon LaFell
QB Derek Carr
RB Jalen Richard
WR Seth Roberts

Starters – Defense
DE Frostee Rucker
DT Maurice Hurst
DT Johnathan Hankins
DT Clinton McDonald
LB Emmanuel Lamur
LB Marquel Lee
LB Tahir Whitehead
CB Daryl Worley
CB Gareon Conley
S Marcus Gilchrist
S Reggie Nelson

Individual Highlights

K Daniel Carlson

  • On the Raiders opening drive, Carlson split the uprights from 37 yards out, capping a 10-play, 56-yard drive lasting 5:30.
  • Carlson's field goal marked the fourth time this season the Raiders have score on their opening possession having done so in Week 1 (touchdown), Week 2 (field goal) and Week 3 (touchdown).

QB Derek Carr

  • On the opening drive of the game, Carr orchestrated a 10-play, 56-yard drive lasting 5:30, which culminated in a 37-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson.
  • Carr recorded a 76.2 completion percentage, marking the sixth game this season he has recorded a completion percentage of 70.0 or better.
  • Carr continues to rank second in the NFL and first in the AFC with a 72.3 completion percentage.
  • Carr ended the night with 171 yards on 16-of-22 passing for a passer rating of 95.1.

RB Jalen Richard

  • Richard's first catch on the opening drive brought his season total to 40, marking the first time a Raiders running back has recorded 40 receptions in a season since Latavius Murray did so in 2015.
  • Richard led the team in receptions for the fourth consecutive game, finishing the night with four catches for 45 yards (11.3 avg.) with a 25-yard long.
  • Richard continues to rank fifth among NFL running backs with 43 catches this season.

Raiders Debut
QB AJ McCarron

  • McCarron made his debut for the Silver and Black, entering early in the fourth quarter and completing one pass for eight yards.

Other Notables

  • WR Martavis Bryant recorded the longest carry of his career, a 17-yard rush in the first quarter.
  • For the sixth time this season LB Tahir Whitehead finished as the team's leading tackler, recording seven stops (six solo) including four tackles for loss.

