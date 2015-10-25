GAME NOTES: Raiders Take Down Chargers 37-29

Raiders Improve to 2-1 on Road
- The Raiders improve to 2-1 on the road this season and 3-3 overall, marking the Raiders' best start through six games since a 4-2 beginning in 2011.
- The Raiders earned their first divisional win on the road since Oct. 28, 2012, a 26-16 win at Kansas City.
- Oakland improves to 30-25-1 on the road against the Chargers, earning its first win at Qualcomm Stadium since Nov. 10, 2011 (24-17).
Raiders Lead Throughout Game, Win 37-21
- The Raiders never trailed in the game, opening up 10-0 in the first quarter before going on to win 37-29. The 37 points are the most by the Raiders since a 39-point outing on Dec. 19, 2010.
- The Raiders led 30-6 at the halftime intermission, tying the 11th-largest halftime lead in franchise history. The Raiders last led by at least 24 at halftime on Oct. 24, 2010 at Denver, and are now 14-0 when leading by at least 24 at halftime.
- The team took a 31-point lead into the fourth quarter, marking the franchise's fourth largest scoring margin after three quarters on the road.
Raiders Efficient on The Road
- The Raiders offenseaveraged 7.1 yards per play in the game, marking the team's fourth best average on the road against the Chargers.
- The Raiders scored 30 points in the first half of an away game for the seventh time in franchise history and the first time since Oct. 24, 2010 at Denver.
Carr Controls Offense
- QB Derek Carrfinished the contest 24-of-31 passing for 289 yards with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 137.7. Carr's passer rating is the fifth 100-plus rating of his career, the second highest of his career and the seventh best road rating in franchise history (min. 20 attempts).
- Carr's 77.4 completion percentage is the fifth best in a road game in franchise history (min. 20 attempts).
- Carrcompleted his 10th career multi-touchdown game and fourth three-touchdown game, both the most by a Raider through his first two seasons. Carr**is the first Raider since Rich Gannon (2002) with at least 10 passing touchdowns through six games.
- *Carr *finished the first half 17-of-22 passing with 215 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 137.5. Carr now has three 200-yard fist halves this season.
Cooper Erupts for 133 Yards
- WR Amari Coopercaught five passes for 133 yards (26.6 avg.) and one touchdown, a 52-yarder, in his first career meeting with San Diego. He had four catches for 117 yards with one score by halftime.
- Cooperis the fifth NFL rookie with at least 500 receiving yards through six games, and just the third since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger (Anquan Boldin in 2003, Randy Moss in 1998).
- Cooperis the first rookie wide receiver since 1960 with at least four catches in each of his first six NFL games. He is now tied with Marcus Allen (1982) for the most games by a Raiders rookie with at least five receptions (four).
- Coopernow has three 100-yard receiving games this season, tying Denarius Moore (three in 2011) for the most by a Raiders rookie.
*Crabtree Makes Major Contributions *
- WR Michael Crabtreealso had a big outing, catching a team-high six passes for 63 yards (10.5 avg.) with a 25-yard touchdown, his second of the season.
Murray Efficient and Effective
- RB Lataviuswas the game's leading rusher with 15 carries for 85 yards and an average of 5.7 yards per carry. In the game, Murray set new a career high for attempts in a season (previous high: 82 in 2014). **
- *Murray *scored his third rushing touchdown of the season on the Raiders' opening drive, a 1-yard rush up the middle. Murray's three rushing touchdowns on the year are a new career high.
M. Smith Forces Early Turnover, Leads Team in Tackles
- LB Malcolm Smithwas a force in the game, leading all tackles with 11 solo stops, one sack (nine yards), one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, one interception and two passes defensed.
- Smithhalted the Chargers' opening drive when he intercepted a pass deflected by CB TJ Carrieand ran the interception back 29 yards to put the Raiders inside the red zone for the first time. Smith**now has three career interceptions in the regular season and his fifth overall (two in 2013 postseason). His last pick came in Super Bowl XLVIII vs. Denver.
- *Smith *added a sack of Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter, marking his second straight game with a sack. He now has three sacks on the season and five for his career.
Hayden Picks Off Rivers
- CB DJ Haydenintercepted Philip Rivers for the second time in his career (Oct. 6, 2013), recording his third career pick in the second quarter. All three of his career interceptions have come against AFC West opponents, as his last interception came on Nov. 9, 2014 vs. Denver.
- Hayden finished the game with 10 solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.
Walford Scores First Career Touchdown**
- Rookie TE Clive Walfordgot open along the right sideline for a 23-yard touchdown, the first of his career, in the second quarter. He is the first Raiders rookie tight end to catch a touchdown pass since 2013 (Nick Kasa and Mychal Rivera).
Janikowski Moves Up All-time List
- K Sebastian Janikowskiconnected on three field goals in the first half (29, 32 and 31 yards), giving him 374 conversions in his career. Janikowski moves ahead of Jan Stenerud and Phil Dawson (373) and into 11th place on the all-time list. * *
- Janikowski's 29-yard field goal in the first quarter was his 100th career connection from between 20- and 29-yards out.