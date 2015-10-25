GAME NOTES: Raiders Take Down Chargers 37-29

Oct 25, 2015 at 02:45 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Raiders Improve to 2-1 on Road

  • The Raiders improve to 2-1 on the road this season and 3-3 overall, marking the Raiders' best start through six games since a 4-2 beginning in 2011.
  • The Raiders earned their first divisional win on the road since Oct. 28, 2012, a 26-16 win at Kansas City.
  • Oakland improves to 30-25-1 on the road against the Chargers, earning its first win at Qualcomm Stadium since Nov. 10, 2011 (24-17).

Raiders Lead Throughout Game, Win 37-21

  • The Raiders never trailed in the game, opening up 10-0 in the first quarter before going on to win 37-29. The 37 points are the most by the Raiders since a 39-point outing on Dec. 19, 2010.
  • The Raiders led 30-6 at the halftime intermission, tying the 11th-largest halftime lead in franchise history. The Raiders last led by at least 24 at halftime on Oct. 24, 2010 at Denver, and are now 14-0 when leading by at least 24 at halftime.
  • The team took a 31-point lead into the fourth quarter, marking the franchise's fourth largest scoring margin after three quarters on the road.

Raiders Efficient on The Road

  • The Raiders offenseaveraged 7.1 yards per play in the game, marking the team's fourth best average on the road against the Chargers.
  • The Raiders scored 30 points in the first half of an away game for the seventh time in franchise history and the first time since Oct. 24, 2010 at Denver.

Carr Controls Offense

  • QB Derek Carrfinished the contest 24-of-31 passing for 289 yards with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 137.7. Carr's passer rating is the fifth 100-plus rating of his career, the second highest of his career and the seventh best road rating in franchise history (min. 20 attempts).
  • Carr's 77.4 completion percentage is the fifth best in a road game in franchise history (min. 20 attempts).
  • Carrcompleted his 10th career multi-touchdown game and fourth three-touchdown game, both the most by a Raider through his first two seasons. Carr**is the first Raider since Rich Gannon (2002) with at least 10 passing touchdowns through six games.
  • *Carr *finished the first half 17-of-22 passing with 215 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 137.5. Carr now has three 200-yard fist halves this season.

**

**

Cooper Erupts for 133 Yards

  • WR Amari Coopercaught five passes for 133 yards (26.6 avg.) and one touchdown, a 52-yarder, in his first career meeting with San Diego. He had four catches for 117 yards with one score by halftime.
  • Cooperis the fifth NFL rookie with at least 500 receiving yards through six games, and just the third since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger (Anquan Boldin in 2003, Randy Moss in 1998).
  • Cooperis the first rookie wide receiver since 1960 with at least four catches in each of his first six NFL games. He is now tied with Marcus Allen (1982) for the most games by a Raiders rookie with at least five receptions (four).
  • Coopernow has three 100-yard receiving games this season, tying Denarius Moore (three in 2011) for the most by a Raiders rookie.

*Crabtree Makes Major Contributions *

  • WR Michael Crabtreealso had a big outing, catching a team-high six passes for 63 yards (10.5 avg.) with a 25-yard touchdown, his second of the season.

Murray Efficient and Effective

  • RB Lataviuswas the game's leading rusher with 15 carries for 85 yards and an average of 5.7 yards per carry. In the game, Murray set new a career high for attempts in a season (previous high: 82 in 2014).  **
  • *Murray *scored his third rushing touchdown of the season on the Raiders' opening drive, a 1-yard rush up the middle. Murray's three rushing touchdowns on the year are a new career high.

M. Smith Forces Early Turnover, Leads Team in Tackles

  • LB Malcolm Smithwas a force in the game, leading all tackles with 11 solo stops, one sack (nine yards), one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, one interception and two passes defensed.
  • Smithhalted the Chargers' opening drive when he intercepted a pass deflected by CB TJ Carrieand ran the interception back 29 yards to put the Raiders inside the red zone for the first time. Smith**now has three career interceptions in the regular season and his fifth overall (two in 2013 postseason). His last pick came in Super Bowl XLVIII vs. Denver.
  • *Smith *added a sack of Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter, marking his second straight game with a sack. He now has three sacks on the season and five for his career.

Hayden Picks Off Rivers

  • CB DJ Haydenintercepted Philip Rivers for the second time in his career (Oct. 6, 2013), recording his third career pick in the second quarter. All three of his career interceptions have come against AFC West opponents, as his last interception came on Nov. 9, 2014 vs. Denver.
  • Hayden finished the game with 10 solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

**

Walford Scores First Career Touchdown**

  • Rookie TE Clive Walfordgot open along the right sideline for a 23-yard touchdown, the first of his career, in the second quarter. He is the first Raiders rookie tight end to catch a touchdown pass since 2013 (Nick Kasa and Mychal Rivera).

Janikowski Moves Up All-time List

  • K Sebastian Janikowskiconnected on three field goals in the first half (29, 32 and 31 yards), giving him 374 conversions in his career. Janikowski moves ahead of Jan Stenerud and Phil Dawson (373) and into 11th place on the all-time list. * *
  • Janikowski's 29-yard field goal in the first quarter was his 100th career connection from between 20- and 29-yards out.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion

Jun 23, 2023

In honor of Juneteenth, the Las Vegas Raiders B.A.S.E.D. in Sports group held a family reunion acknowledging the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

news

Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Juneteenth, hold 'Family Reunion'

Jun 23, 2023

The event served as an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

news

Which Raiders were named to CBS Sports' Top 100 NFL Players of 2023 list?

Jun 23, 2023

A trio from the Silver and Black were ranked among the league's best of the best, per CBS Sports' Pete Prisco.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Position questions, offseason standouts and more

Jun 23, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with Training Camp on the horizon.

video

Brick by Brick: Strength, Conditioning and Nutrition

Jun 22, 2023

Get inside access into what it takes to be a part of the Silver and Black's strength and conditioning team.

audio

Four Raiders make PFF's top 10 by position, all nine draft picks signed, plus Andre James on the O-line | UFR

Jun 22, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal recaps the recent transactions and center Andre James talks 2023 Content Day, the consistency on the offensive line, his mindset for Year 5 and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.

news

Raiders rookies share personal journeys and advice with the 'great minds' at Spring Mountain Youth Camp

Jun 22, 2023

The Silver and Black's rookie class met with young men at the correctional facility Thursday for an impactful open dialogue.

gallery

Photos: Raiders visit UNLV's Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism program students

Jun 22, 2023

For the fourth year, the Raiders visited UNLV and students of the Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism program to discuss how sports are an integral part of the hospitality and tourism industry in Las Vegas.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host Pride Panel at HQ

Jun 22, 2023

The Raiders hosted an Advocacy & Allyship Pride Panel at Raiders Headquarters where presentations and conversations guided individuals in creating an inclusive culture.

news

AFC West Roundup: How are the Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs shaping up this offseason?

Jun 21, 2023

From free agency to draft picks to coaching changes, take a look at what's been happening in the division.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host the 3rd annual Inspire event

Jun 21, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders host the third annual Inspire event, where female athletes participated in drills and competed in the Girls' High School Flag Football All-Star Game.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host Girls Empowerment Summit

Jun 20, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Girls Empowerment Summit where 80 young women representing high school girls flag football teams in Southern Nevada attended a conference focused on inspiring, educating and boosting interest in careers throughout the sports industry.

View All
Advertising