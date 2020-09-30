Game Preview: Raiders prepare to host the undefeated Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium

The Silver and Black return to Las Vegas in Week 4 to take on the Buffalo Bills at home in Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders currently hold a 21-18 advantage in the all-time regular season series, as this will mark the fourth time in the last seven years that the two teams have collided. The Raiders own a five-game winning streak over Buffalo at home dating back to 1992, while owning an overall record of 14-5 against the Bills at home. The AFC showdown between the 2-1 Raiders and 3-0 Bills is scheduled for a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff this coming Sunday on Oct. 4. Carrying the broadcast this week will be Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta on CBS.
|The Setting
|Date:
|Sunday, October 4, 2020
|Kickoff:
|1:25 p.m. PT
|Site:
|Allegiant Stadium (2020)
|Capacity/Surface:
|65,000/Natural Bermuda
|Regular Season:
|Raiders lead, 21-18
|Postseason:
|Bills lead, 2-0
The Raiders lost their first game of 2020 in Week 3 at the hands of the New England Patriots by a final score of 20-36. In the contest, QB Derek Carr completed 24-of-32 pass attempts for 261 yards, two touchdowns to zero interceptions for a passer rating of 119.4. It was Carr's third-straight contest with a passer rating over 100.0, marking the second time in his career accomplishing the feat. WR Hunter Renfrow led the way with six receptions for 84 yards in the contest, adding his first touchdown reception of the season. TE Foster Moreau also chipped in with his first touchdown of the year. On defense, S Johnathan Abram recorded his first career interception, while DE Maxx Crosby notched his first two sacks of the campaign. Crosby's 12 sacks through his first 19 career games rank second-most in Raiders history. Additionally, CB Trayvon Mullen tied a career high with three passes defensed on the afternoon, while Massachusetts native DT Maurice Hurst compiled a career-high six stops in his return home.
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network Provider:
|CBS
|Play-by-Play:
|Spero Dedes
|Color Analyst:
|Adam Archuleta
|Producer:
|Jason Ross
|Director:
|Jim Cornell
Here are some notable connections between the two squads:
-Raiders WR Zay Jones was originally drafted by the Bills in the second round (37th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft, where he appeared in 37 contests and made 27 starts over his first three seasons in the NFL, compiling 90 receptions for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns.
-Raiders G Richie Incognito spent four seasons with the Bills (2009, 2015-17), becoming the first Buffalo Bills lineman to be selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls since Ruben Brown (1996-2003).
-Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil served as the Bills linebackers coach in 2013, helping Buffalo rank second in the league with a franchise-record 57 sacks.
-Raiders QB Nathan Peterman originally entered the NFL as a fifth round selection of the Buffalo Bills in 2017, appearing in eight games with four starts over his two seasons with the club.
-Raiders T Sam Young played in 20 games with four starts with the Buffalo Bills from 2011-13.
-Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson served three seasons as the Raiders' tight ends coach (2015-17).
|Broadcast Information (Radio)
|Raiders Radio Network
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
-Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper spent eight seasons (2007-2014) with the Raiders, the first two as a tight ends coach and the last six as running backs coach. • Bills RB Taiwan Jones was a fourth-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2011 and spent his first six seasons (2011-16) with the Silver and Black, rotating in at running back and serving as a special teams standout. • Bills TE Lee Smith spent four seasons with the Raiders (2015-18), recording a career-high three touchdowns during the 2018 season. • Bills OL Jordan Devey joined Buffalo's practice squad after starting all four games he played in 2019 for the Raiders.
