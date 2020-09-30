Game Preview: Raiders prepare to host the undefeated Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders lost their first game of 2020 in Week 3 at the hands of the New England Patriots by a final score of 20-36. In the contest, QB Derek Carr completed 24-of-32 pass attempts for 261 yards, two touchdowns to zero interceptions for a passer rating of 119.4. It was Carr's third-straight contest with a passer rating over 100.0, marking the second time in his career accomplishing the feat. WR Hunter Renfrow led the way with six receptions for 84 yards in the contest, adding his first touchdown reception of the season. TE Foster Moreau also chipped in with his first touchdown of the year. On defense, S Johnathan Abram recorded his first career interception, while DE Maxx Crosby notched his first two sacks of the campaign. Crosby's 12 sacks through his first 19 career games rank second-most in Raiders history. Additionally, CB Trayvon Mullen tied a career high with three passes defensed on the afternoon, while Massachusetts native DT Maurice Hurst compiled a career-high six stops in his return home.