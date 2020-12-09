Game Preview: With playoff implications on the line, Raiders gear up for Colts

Dec 08, 2020 at 08:53 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

The Silver and Black return home to Las Vegas for a three-game stretch at Allegiant Stadium that will feature two primetime appearances against the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, preceded by the team's lone matchup against the AFC South this season, with the Indianapolis Colts coming to town this Sunday. This will mark the third consecutive season and fourth time in the last five years that the Raiders play the Colts, with the Raiders winning two-of-three including the most recent matchup in 2019 by a score of 31-24. The Silver and Black hold a 9-7 advantage in the all-time regular season series, while the Colts currently hold a one-game edge against on the road, leading 4-5. Kickoff between Las Vegas (7-5) and Indianapolis (8-4) is set for 1:05 p.m. PT this Sunday, Dec. 13 and will be broadcast on CBS with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn on the call.

Table inside Article
The Setting
Date: Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT
Site: Allegiant Stadium (2020)
Capacity/Surface: 65,000/Natural Bermuda
Regular Season: Raiders lead, 9-7
Postseason: Series tied, 1-1
Network Provider: CBS

In Week 13, the Raiders traveled to New York City to square off against the Jets and returned home with a victory in thrilling fashion, with a final score of 31-28. A game with many highlights concluded with a 46-yard touchdown reception by WR Henry Ruggs III from QB Derek Carr with just five seconds remaining in the contest to give the Raiders the lead and propel them to 7-5 on the season. It was Ruggs III's fourth reception of at least 40 yards this year and the third-longest walk-off score in the last 10 seasons. Carr finished the day throwing for 381 yards while adding three touchdowns through the air and another on the ground, as his touchdown pass to Ruggs III marked his 20th career fourth quarter comeback, marking a new NFL record for most by a player in their first seven seasons. TE Darren Waller had one of the finest performances by a tight end in NFL history, as he became just the fourth tight end to record 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a contest. On defense, DE Clelin Ferrell returned to action and logged two sacks and two forced fumbles, one of which negated points from the Jets while in Raiders' territory and another that led to three points on offense. Ferrell is just the second player in the NFL this season to post at least two sacks and two forced fumbles in the same contest.

Here are some notable connections between the two squads:

-Raiders G Denzelle Good was originally drafted by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft, appearing in 26 games with 20 starts until joining the Raiders prior to Week 13 of the 2018 season.

-Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins joined the Raiders after spending the 2017 season in Indianapolis, starting all 15 games he appeared in and recording 44 tackles.

-Raiders quality control - offense coach Tim Berbenich joined the Silver and Black after spending five years with the Colts from 2013-17, serving multiple roles with the organization.

-Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable played one season with the Colts in 1987 before beginning his coaching career.

-Colts DT/DE Denico Autry signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent and spent four seasons with Oakland from 2014-17, playing in 56 games and totaling 98 tackles with 10.5 sacks.

-Colts S T.J. Carrie was originally drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft, appearing in 60 games with 37 starts over three seasons (2014-17). 

-Colts running backs coach Tom Rathman served in the same role with the Raiders from 2007-08 and spent one season playing fullback for the Raiders in 1994.

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

The Colts enter Week 14 with a record of 8-4 following a 26-20 win over their divisional-rival Houston Texans. The Colts return home next week to play the Texans for the second time in three weeks, while the Raiders look ahead on a short week for a Thursday Night Football contest at Allegiant Stadium against the Chargers.

Silver and Black and White: Week 13 vs. Jets

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 13 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
1 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
2 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
3 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
4 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Cameron Clemmons before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
5 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Cameron Clemmons before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
6 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
7 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
8 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
9 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
10 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
11 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
12 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
13 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
14 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
15 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
16 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
17 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
18 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
19 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
20 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
21 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
22 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
23 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
24 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
25 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
26 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
27 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) tosses the ball after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
28 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) tosses the ball after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
29 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
30 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.
31 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
32 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
33 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A photographer walks through the stands during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.
34 / 41

A photographer walks through the stands during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
35 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) celebrate during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
36 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) celebrate during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.
37 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds a football on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.
38 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds a football on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
39 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
40 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
41 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

