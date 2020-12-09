Game Preview: With playoff implications on the line, Raiders gear up for Colts

In Week 13, the Raiders traveled to New York City to square off against the Jets and returned home with a victory in thrilling fashion, with a final score of 31-28. A game with many highlights concluded with a 46-yard touchdown reception by WR Henry Ruggs III from QB Derek Carr with just five seconds remaining in the contest to give the Raiders the lead and propel them to 7-5 on the season. It was Ruggs III's fourth reception of at least 40 yards this year and the third-longest walk-off score in the last 10 seasons. Carr finished the day throwing for 381 yards while adding three touchdowns through the air and another on the ground, as his touchdown pass to Ruggs III marked his 20th career fourth quarter comeback, marking a new NFL record for most by a player in their first seven seasons. TE Darren Waller had one of the finest performances by a tight end in NFL history, as he became just the fourth tight end to record 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a contest. On defense, DE Clelin Ferrell returned to action and logged two sacks and two forced fumbles, one of which negated points from the Jets while in Raiders' territory and another that led to three points on offense. Ferrell is just the second player in the NFL this season to post at least two sacks and two forced fumbles in the same contest.