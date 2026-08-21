Game Recap: Raiders erase 17‑point deficit, outmuscle Texans down the stretch

The Raiders defense tightened up in the second half, with strip sacks from defensive ends Patrick Johnson and Jahfari Harvey. After surrendering 20 points in the first half, they shut out the Texans offense in the second half.

"We were in pads three times this past week, building up to this joint practice and then going into this game," Johnson said. "I think everything that we did throughout the week really showed up tonight."

The Raiders sealed it up when Aidan O'Connell led the team 96 yards down the field on a game-winning drive. He rang up Brandon Johnson for a big 33-yard gain up the seam, and closed out with a goal-line sneak from the 1-yard line.

"I thought the team did a great job," O'Connell said. "Fight until the end. Everybody was in it. We had encouragement even from the guys who weren't playing and then obviously the guys that were playing, finishing off like that was great."

As the Silver and Black turn their attention to their last preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, they leave Reliant Stadium blasting "Livin' On A Prayer" from the locker room speakers – which could be considered another portent to how their week played out.