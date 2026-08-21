Game Recap: Raiders erase 17‑point deficit, outmuscle Texans down the stretch

HOUSTON – For better or worse, much of what transpired in Tuesday's joint practice carried over into the Las Vegas Raiders' 22-20 preseason victory over the Houston Texans.
Quite frankly, things didn't necessarily go as planned for the Raiders in their joint practice. And some of the same issues from the session were persistent at the start of Thursday's preseason matchup.
However, the Silver and Black held their composure for a 17-point comeback victory on the road.
"Plenty to clean up, plenty to get better at," Klint Kubiak said after his first win as a head coach.
"But what great heart that we showed in the second half," he added. "The whole team – offense, defense – really proud of our guys."
Holding up against Houston's pass rush was somewhat concerning, even against a second-team Texans unit. Fernando Mendoza was sacked once by rookie Kayden McDonald, hit five times in the pocket and throw an untimely pick six while being pressured to another rookie Woody Woodaz.
"I came away that there's a lot more learning to do," Mendoza said. "Although maybe you had success at another level, this level's a whole step further and the margins are so small. One tiny mistake can lead to catastrophe. Want to make sure that I best serve my teammates and get better from these experiences."
Nevertheless, there was also a good omen from Tuesday's practice that showed on Thursday.
Fourth-rounder Mike Washington Jr. had a few big gains on the Texans starting defense along with a impressive touchdown run.
Two days later, the rookie was the clear cut top offensive weapon, ripping off a 33-yard rush that nearly went the distance on his first carry. He finished with 56 rushing yards on nine carries, continuing to build momentum off his 63 yards on the ground in his preseason debut against the Arizona Cardinals.
"I knew they had a pretty good defense and I made a couple good plays during the joint practice," said Washington. "So after watching film, I knew that I could do the same thing in a game. Really just had to do everything that I was doing in practice, do it in the game."
Dylan Laube contributed to the ground game alongside Washington, rushing for 37 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown. Former Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale also ran in a 19-yard touchdown to bring the game within four points.
The Raiders defense tightened up in the second half, with strip sacks from defensive ends Patrick Johnson and Jahfari Harvey. After surrendering 20 points in the first half, they shut out the Texans offense in the second half.
"We were in pads three times this past week, building up to this joint practice and then going into this game," Johnson said. "I think everything that we did throughout the week really showed up tonight."
The Raiders sealed it up when Aidan O'Connell led the team 96 yards down the field on a game-winning drive. He rang up Brandon Johnson for a big 33-yard gain up the seam, and closed out with a goal-line sneak from the 1-yard line.
"I thought the team did a great job," O'Connell said. "Fight until the end. Everybody was in it. We had encouragement even from the guys who weren't playing and then obviously the guys that were playing, finishing off like that was great."
As the Silver and Black turn their attention to their last preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, they leave Reliant Stadium blasting "Livin' On A Prayer" from the locker room speakers – which could be considered another portent to how their week played out.
While there's still a lot to improve, it seems they got everything they needed out of their time in Houston.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.