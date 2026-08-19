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Preseason Preview: Raiders take on Texans for second preseason test

Aug 19, 2026 at 01:29 PM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

After a joint practice with the Houston Texans, the Silver and Black face the team again this Thursday.

This is the second ever preseason contest between the Raiders and Texans, with Houston winning, 19-17, against the Raiders on Aug. 20, 2005.

Thursday's game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT from Reliant Stadium. Here's what you need to know.

Opponent profile

The Texans dropped their preseason opener to the Chargers, losing 27‑7, and head into Thursday's matchup expected to once again rest most of their starters.

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans told Houston reporters that he felt Tuesday's joint practice gave his first-team players all the reps they needed and with that box checked, the Texans will lean on depth pieces to carry the load in the actual game.

Related Links

Raiders updates

When asked if Raiders starters will play Thursday, Coach Klint Kubiak simply replied, "We'll see."

Jackson Powers-Johnson left Monday's practice early with injury and was seen in street clothes on the sideline during joint practice. Per Kubiak, Powers-Johnson is not expected to be available to play Thursday.

"He got banged up in practice yesterday," the head coach said. "We wanted to be cautious today, and we got to keep evaluating him moving forward."

Transactions

The Raiders recently signed WR Noah Brown and released DT Benito Jones. Click here to read more.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU).

On the airwaves, Radio Nation Radio 920 AM will feature Jason Horowitz on play-by-play and Kirk Morrison as analyst, providing a comprehensive breakdown of the game.

For the Spanish call, Harry Ruiz's energetic play-by-play takes the lead on Deportes Vegas 1460 AM.

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 16

Come with us to Houston Methodist Training Center for a look at day 16 of 2026 Training Camp.

Signage during the Las Vegas Raiders' joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Signage during the Las Vegas Raiders' joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
2 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
3 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
4 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
5 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
6 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
7 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
10 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
11 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
12 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
13 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
14 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
16 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
17 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
18 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
19 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
21 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
22 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
25 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
26 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
27 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
28 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
29 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
30 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
34 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
35 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
36 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
37 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
38 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
39 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
40 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
44 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
47 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
49 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
50 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
51 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
52 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
53 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
55 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
56 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
57 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans on the field for a joint practice with the Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
60 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans on the field for a joint practice with the Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
61 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
64 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
65 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
66 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
67 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
68 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
71 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
72 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
73 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
75 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
76 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
77 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
78 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
79 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
80 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
81 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
82 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
83 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
84 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
85 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
86 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
87 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
88 / 114

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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A Las Vegas Raiders fan on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A helmet on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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A helmet on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
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The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a joint practice with the Houston Texans at 2026 Training Camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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