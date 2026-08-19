Preseason Preview: Raiders take on Texans for second preseason test

After a joint practice with the Houston Texans, the Silver and Black face the team again this Thursday.
This is the second ever preseason contest between the Raiders and Texans, with Houston winning, 19-17, against the Raiders on Aug. 20, 2005.
Thursday's game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT from Reliant Stadium. Here's what you need to know.
Opponent profile
The Texans dropped their preseason opener to the Chargers, losing 27‑7, and head into Thursday's matchup expected to once again rest most of their starters.
Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans told Houston reporters that he felt Tuesday's joint practice gave his first-team players all the reps they needed and with that box checked, the Texans will lean on depth pieces to carry the load in the actual game.
Raiders updates
When asked if Raiders starters will play Thursday, Coach Klint Kubiak simply replied, "We'll see."
Jackson Powers-Johnson left Monday's practice early with injury and was seen in street clothes on the sideline during joint practice. Per Kubiak, Powers-Johnson is not expected to be available to play Thursday.
"He got banged up in practice yesterday," the head coach said. "We wanted to be cautious today, and we got to keep evaluating him moving forward."
Transactions
The Raiders recently signed WR Noah Brown and released DT Benito Jones. Click here to read more.
How to watch
The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU).
On the airwaves, Radio Nation Radio 920 AM will feature Jason Horowitz on play-by-play and Kirk Morrison as analyst, providing a comprehensive breakdown of the game.
For the Spanish call, Harry Ruiz's energetic play-by-play takes the lead on Deportes Vegas 1460 AM.
Come with us to Houston Methodist Training Center for a look at day 16 of 2026 Training Camp.