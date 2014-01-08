Greatest Moments: 1982 AFC Wild Card

RB Marcus Allen looks for running room. AP Photo.

The Raiders offense finally began to hit its stride on their next possession. Starting at their own 12-yard line, Plunkett opened the drive with a pass to Branch for 11 yards and a first down. King ran the ball for 2 yards and Allen caught a screen pass for 9 yards and another first down. Now 1st and 10 on their 34-yard line, Plunkett connected with Christensen for a 24-yard gain and another first down on the Browns 42-yard line. The Raiders offense got another first down after King caught a Plunkett pass for 11 yards. On the Cleveland 31-yard line, Allen ran for 5 yards. On 2nd and 5, Plunkett connected with Branch who took it all the way to the Cleveland 2-yard line before fumbling it out of bounds. On 1st and goal Allen took a pitch left and scored a touchdown with 9:08 left in the half. After the Bahr extra point, the score read 10-3 Raiders.

The teams traded punts on the next two possessions.

With 3:38 left in the half, Cleveland took over on their 24-yard line. Charles White ran the ball for 6 yards on first down. On 3rd and four after a run of no gain, McDonald connected with Dwight Walker for 10 yards and a first down. White took a sweep for 5 yards but a CB Lester Hayes unnecessary roughness penalty moved the ball 15 more yards to the Los Angeles 43-yard line. On the ensuing play, the Browns would put their first and only touchdown on the board when McDonald connected with Feacher for a 43-yard touchdown with 2:02 left in the half. The game was tied at 10-10, but not for long.

The Raiders offense took the field after a great kickoff return to their 40-yard line. With 1:50 left in the half, Plunkett scrambled up the middle for a gain of 11 yards and a first down. Plunkett passed to Allen for another 8 yards with the clock still running. On the next play, Plunkett's pass was incomplete intended for Barnwell. On 3rd and 2, Plunkett's pass over the middle was caught by Christensen for 11 yards and a first down. With :12 left in the half, Plunkett connected with Branch for 7 yards setting up a last second field goal attempt from Bahr. With nine seconds left in the half, Bahr split the uprights on a 37-yard field goal attempt, making the score 13-10 Raiders to end the half.

The Browns opened up the second half with possession at their own 32-yard line. The Browns, who gained momentum from their last drive of the first half continued their success in the second half moving the ball to the Los Angeles 14-yard line. On 1st and 10, White fumbled the ball and committed Cleveland's first turnover of the game.

The Raiders took over on their 11-yard line. The team would drive 89 yards in 12 plays culminating in a Marcus Allen 3-yard run into the end zone with 4:40 left in the third quarter. After the Bahr extra point, the Raiders led the Browns 20-10.

The Browns wouldn't come close to scoring the rest of the game.

The Raiders secured the win on their first drive of the fourth quarter. Starting at their 35-yard line, Plunkett connected with Barnwell on third down for a gain of 26 yards. On the Cleveland 39-yard line, Plunkett passed to Branch down the left side for another 15 yards. A RB Frank Hawkins run for 10 yards went all the way to the Cleveland 5-yard line. Hawkins would score two plays later on a TD run for one yard. The Raiders went 80 yards in 11 plays to make the score 27-10 with 12:01 left in the game.

With the large cushion, the Raiders defense stifled the Browns offense for the rest of the game not letting them past the Raiders 47-yard line on any of their remaining possessions.

The final score in the contest was 27-10 Raiders. QB Jim Plunkett finished the game with 386 yards of total passing and WR Cliff Branch had five receptions for 121 yards.