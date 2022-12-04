Halftime Report: Chandler Jones is having a day against the Chargers

Mr. Jones
Chandler Jones might have just played his best half yet of the 2022 season against the Chargers.
Going into the Week 13 matchup, Jones had 0.5 sacks and six quarterback hits, but the edge rusher has been feasting against the Chargers offensive line, finding his way in the backfield frequently. Jones ended the first half with three sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.
On the other side of Jones, Maxx Crosby has a forced fumble on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. It could bode well if the duo keeps heating up going into the second half.
Good day to run the football
After a career day last Sunday in Seattle, Josh Jacobs has been productive back home in Las Vegas.
Going into the game, the Chargers defense had allowed over five yards a carry. The running back is averaging 5.1 yards a carry, with 61 yards and a touchdown on 12 touches.
Ball security
The area the Raiders have struggled in has been turnovers. Josh Jacobs fumbled for the first time this season, and Derek Carr threw an interception returned for a touchdown by Bryce Callahan.
Both of these turnovers occurred in the first quarter, and yet the game is still in reach for the Raiders. Ball security has been a priority for Head Coach Josh McDaniels and his unit this season, and could be emphasized moving into the second half.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.