Henry Ruggs III discusses his friendship with Josh Jacobs and building chemistry with teammates

The Las Vegas Raiders are cultivating a locker room where the players genuinely look out for one another and enjoy spending time with each other. Chemistry is essential from top to bottom in an organization and Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are adding players who value camaraderie.

From the moment Henry Ruggs III set foot on the University of Alabama campus, he formed a close relationship with now-fellow Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs. The duo only played two seasons together as members of the Crimson Tide, but they quickly built a friendship on honesty and authenticity.

"We had a great relationship, that was my boy from the time I got there," Ruggs told reporters Thursday. "He kept it real with me always, told me what I needed to do and the mindset to have."

Following Jacobs joining the Raiders as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ruggs continued to receive support from Jacobs on and off the field. As Ruggs' draft stock began to soar prior to the 2020 NFL Draft in April, Jacobs had a gut feeling he'd wind up in the Silver and Black and reminded him to stay the course.