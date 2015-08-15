How it Happened: Raiders 18 Rams 3

The St. Louis Rams took their opening possession and moved down the field before the Raiders defense stiffened and forced a field goal attempt.
The Raiders answered with a field goal of their own to tie the game at 3-3.
The defense turned up the heat on QB Nick Foles and the Rams offense.
Then QB Christian Ponder entered the game and gave the Raiders a lead they would not relinquish.
Matt McGloin entered the game at quarterback in the third quarter and a kicker Giorgio Tavecchio field goal gave the Raiders a 12-3 lead.
The Raiders defense kept the Rams off the board.
And Matt McGloin and wide receiver Brice Butler salted it away...