How to watch episode two of The Raiders Report

The second episode of "The Raiders Report" airs this weekend, featuring defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Raiders analyst Eric Allen. Bradley discusses the young talent on the defensive side of the ball and what schemes he plans to use for the Raiders' defense in 2021.
See below for times and locations:
FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU)
- Friday 3/5 – 6:30pm-7:00pm
- Saturday 3/6 – 6:30pm-7:00pm
Reno (KNSN)
- Friday 3/5 – 5:00pm-5:30pm, 11:00pm-11:30pm
- Saturday 3/6 – 8:00am-8:30am, 1:00pm-1:30pm, 9:30pm-10:00pm
- Sunday 3/7 – 7:30am-8:00am, 7:00pm-7:30pm, 10:30pm-11:00pm
Los Angeles (KTLA)
- Saturday 3/6 – 7:00pm-7:30pm
Bakersfield (KGET)
- Saturday 3/6 – 4:30pm-5:00pm
Alaska - FOX (KTBY) Anchorage, FOX (KATN) Fairbanks
- Sunday 3/7 – 3:00pm-3:30pm
Episode two of "The Raiders Report" will also premiere Friday on Raiders.com, the Raiders app, and the Official Raiders YouTube at 7pm.