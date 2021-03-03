How to watch episode two of The Raiders Report

Mar 03, 2021 at 10:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
raiders-report-ep-2-thumb-main-2021

The second episode of "The Raiders Report" airs this weekend, featuring defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Raiders analyst Eric Allen. Bradley discusses the young talent on the defensive side of the ball and what schemes he plans to use for the Raiders' defense in 2021.

See below for times and locations:

FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU)

  • Friday 3/5 – 6:30pm-7:00pm
  • Saturday 3/6 – 6:30pm-7:00pm

Reno (KNSN)

  • Friday 3/5 – 5:00pm-5:30pm, 11:00pm-11:30pm
  • Saturday 3/6 – 8:00am-8:30am, 1:00pm-1:30pm, 9:30pm-10:00pm
  • Sunday 3/7 – 7:30am-8:00am, 7:00pm-7:30pm, 10:30pm-11:00pm

Los Angeles (KTLA)

  • Saturday 3/6 – 7:00pm-7:30pm

Bakersfield (KGET)

  • Saturday 3/6 – 4:30pm-5:00pm

Alaska - FOX (KTBY) Anchorage, FOX (KATN) Fairbanks

  • Sunday 3/7 – 3:00pm-3:30pm

Episode two of "The Raiders Report" will also premiere Friday on Raiders.com, the Raiders app, and the Official Raiders YouTube at 7pm.

Related Content

news

How to watch The Raiders Report: Flores to Canton

The 30-minute special on Tom Flores' selection to the Hall of Fame premieres this Friday in Las Vegas.
news

NFL Honors: Flores, Woodson and Seymour look for their Hall of Fame call on Saturday

A trio of Raiders are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here's how to watch the NFL Honors and what to keep an eye on throughout the show. 
news

'Al Davis vs. The NFL': How to watch ESPN's new 30 For 30

The highly anticipated documentary will air this Thursday at 6 p.m.
news

Raiders at Broncos: How to watch the regular-season finale

The Las Vegas Raiders will conclude the 2020 campaign on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos.
news

Raiders vs. Dolphins: How to watch the Silver and Black on Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Week 16 for a matchup on Saturday.
news

Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch the two AFC West rivals square off in primetime

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Week 15 for a showdown on Thursday Night Football.
news

Raiders vs. Colts: How to watch the Silver and Black fight for a playoff spot

The Las Vegas Raiders welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Allegiant Stadium for a showdown with potential playoff implications.
news

Raiders at Jets: How to watch the Silver and Black at MetLife Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to get back in the win column and continue their quest toward the postseason.
news

Raiders at Falcons: How to watch the cross-conference opponents battle on the gridiron

The Raiders and the Falcons both possess high-powered offenses with several capable playmakers at every skill position.
news

Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch the showdown between Carr and Mahomes

The Las Vegas Raiders handed the Kansas City Chiefs their only loss of the season in Week 5 and will try to sweep the season series this Sunday.
news

Raiders vs. Broncos: How to watch Sunday's game between the division rivals

Derek Carr is playing some of the best football of his career and he's helped lead the Las Vegas Raiders to back-to-back wins over the last two weeks.
Advertising