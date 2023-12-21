Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Chiefs 

Dec 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Silver and Black are headed to Kansas City for their Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs.

Here is how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Monday, December 25

10:00 a.m PT

Table inside Article
TV Broadcast Information
Network: CBS
Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
Analyst: Tony Romo
Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson
Table inside Article
Nickelodeon Broadcast Information
Network: Nickelodeon
Play-by-play: Noah Eagle
Analyst: Nate Burleson
Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Westwood One
Play-by-play: Jason Benetti
Analyst: Ryan Leaf
Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Silver and Black and White: Week 15 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 42

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 42

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 42

A view of the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 42

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 42

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 42

Signage in the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Chargers 

The Silver and Black host the Los Angeles Chargers for a primetime Week 15 matchup. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Vikings 

The Raiders host the Vikings for a Week 14 matchup. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Chiefs 

The Raiders host the Chiefs for a Week 12 matchup in Allegiant Stadium.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins 

The Raiders travel to Miami for a Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Jets

The Raiders host the New York Jets for a Week 10 primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Giants 

The Raiders are set for a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Lions 

The Silver and Black head to Detroit for a Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Bears 

The Silver and Black head to Chicago for a Week 7 matchup against the Bears. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Patriots 

The Raiders host the New England Patriots for a Week 6 matchup.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Packers

The Silver and Black take on Green Bay for a Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Chargers

The Raiders head to Los Angeles for a Week 4 matchup against the Chargers.

Latest Content

video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 16 vs. Chiefs feat. Maxx Crosby, Rich Gannon and James Palmer

Dec 21, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by defensive end Maxx Crosby, NFL Network's James Palmer and former MVP quarterback Rich Gannon to preview the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.21.23

Dec 21, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

The Quarterback Destroyer | The Madness of Madd Maxx Crosby

Dec 21, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is on track for a career year in the Silver and Black—and he is still nowhere close to where he wants to be.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 16 Injury Report

Dec 21, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: Raiders donate to Acelero Learning Center

Dec 21, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders Employee Resource Groups (ERG) visited the Acelero Learning Center to spread holiday cheer and donate essential items to support families in need.
video

Mano a Mano con Jakobi Meyers

Dec 21, 2023

El receptor abierto Jakobi Meyers es responsable por nueve anotaciones en su primera temporada con los Raiders y es nuestro invitado de esta semana en Mano a Mano, donde habla sobre lo importante que ha sido el obtener esos touchdowns y habla del duelo que los Malosos tendrán en Navidad ante los Jefes.
video

Jack Jones: 'It was all brotherly love as soon as I stepped in the door' 

Dec 21, 2023

Cornerback Jack Jones on the team's chemistry, his relationship with Head Coach Antonio Pierce and preparing for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
news

Raiders sign C Hroniss Grasu to the active roster

Dec 21, 2023

In a corresponding move, the team waived DE Malik Reed.
news

'You're only as good as your last play': How Jordan Meredith is seizing the moment when his number is called

Dec 21, 2023

The offensive lineman is carving out his role in the trenches, making his first NFL start in the Week 15 win over the Chargers.
audio

After putting up 63, Coach Pierce is looking for consistency going forward | RPN

Dec 21, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce recaps the Week 15 win, talks preparing for the Chiefs, defensive end Malcolm Koonce and more.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Chiefs 

Dec 21, 2023

The Raiders travel to Kansas City for a Week 16 matchup. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders create holiday magic for community youth

Dec 21, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted their second annual Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium for over 200 youth aged 6-12 years old.
View All
Advertising