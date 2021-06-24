How to watch The Raiders Report's 2021 Minicamp Recap

The fifth episode of "The Raiders Report" airs this weekend, featuring an exclusive interview with defensive backs coach Ron Milus. Beginning his first season on the Silver and Black's coaching staff, Milus discusses the young secondary going into 2021 and the physical style of play he expects from his defensive backs. Additionally, Raiders host Erin Coscarelli and Eric Allen recap minicamp and take a look behind the scenes of Media Day.
