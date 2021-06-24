How to watch The Raiders Report's 2021 Minicamp Recap

Jun 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The fifth episode of "The Raiders Report" airs this weekend, featuring an exclusive interview with defensive backs coach Ron Milus. Beginning his first season on the Silver and Black's coaching staff, Milus discusses the young secondary going into 2021 and the physical style of play he expects from his defensive backs. Additionally, Raiders host Erin Coscarelli and Eric Allen recap minicamp and take a look behind the scenes of Media Day.

See below for times and locations:

FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU)

  • Friday 6/25 – 6:30pm-7:00pm
  • Saturday 6/26 – 9:00am-9:30am

Reno (KNSN)

  • Friday 6/25 – 3:30pm-4:00pm, 11:30pm-12:00am
  • Saturday 6/26 – 12:30pm-1:00pm, 5:30pm-6:00pm, 8:00pm-8:30pm
  • Sunday 6/27 – 7:30am-8:00am, 2:30pm-3:00pm, 7:30pm-8:00pm, 10:30pm-11:00pm

Los Angeles (KTLA)

  • Saturday 6/26 – 7:00pm-7:30pm

San Francisco Bay Area (KRON)

  • Sunday 6/27 – 11:00pm-11:30pm

Alaska - FOX (KTBY) Anchorage, FOX (KATN) Fairbanks

  • Sunday 6/27 – 2:30pm-3:00pm

The episode will also premiere Friday on Raiders.com, the Raiders app, and the Official Raiders YouTube at 7pm.

