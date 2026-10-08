Key Matchups: Raiders tasked with getting the run game going in New England

A battle on the ground

While the Raiders offense has put up a lot of points this season, they're still working out some kinks in the run game.

Ashton Jeanty was nearly unstoppable in Week 1, rushing for 102 yards and also catching two touchdowns. But since, the 2025 first-rounder has averaged less than four yards a carry. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs defense stuffed 10 of the Raiders' 26 carries for no gain or a loss (38.5%), their highest stuff rate in a game since at least 2018.

Kubiak and his coaching staff are taking it upon themselves to restore the Raiders' rushing attack heading into Week 5.

"Going back to that first game, just as a whole unit, we played better," Kubiak said. "We were more efficient running the football, and that's something we got to get back to. So, it's something that we're diligent about. We're practicing, and it's players and coaches working together."

Jeanty was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, still dealing with the effects of an ankle injury suffered in training camp. While his status for Sunday will be monitored, Mike Washington Jr. could see more reps. The rookie has 120 rushing yards on 24 carries, also accounting for the Raiders' lone rushing touchdown this season.

"I think we complement each other pretty well," Jeanty said of Washington. "Pretty similar just being physical runners, but I think the biggest thing is that the defense doesn't get a break either way, whoever's in the game."

New England's run defense has been in the middle of pack, ranking 14th in fewest rushing yards allowed (416) and 21st in fewest yards allow per carry (4.4). Regardless, the Patriots have a talented front consisting of Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Christian Elliss and former Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.