Key Matchups: Raiders tasked with getting the run game going in New England

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders head east for a matchup with the defending AFC Champions.
The 3-1 Raiders are trying to get back on the right foot, but it will be a challenge against a surging New England Patriots team. The Pats' 10 turnovers committed are tied for the most in the league. However, they knocked off an undefeated Buffalo Bills team in Week 4 to improve to 2-2.
"We'll find out what we're made of, and it starts with practice today," Klint Kubiak said Wednesday morning. "But the guys, they're ready to go this morning. They're focused. They're detailed, and ready to have a great practice."
Check out three matchups below that could influence this game.
Nakobe Dean vs. Drake Maye
While it hasn't been the greatest start to the season for Drake Maye so far, he's still a dangerous offensive threat.
Maye had a spectacular sophomore campaign, finishing as runner-up for NFL MVP and leading the New England Patriots to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2018 season. He led the league in completion percentage (72%) while throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. He's also one of the best scrambling quarterbacks in the league, as he totaled 450 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 2025.
He's got off to a slow start in 2026. His seven interceptions are tied for the most in the league. But, he seemed to return back to form in their Week 4 victory against the Buffalo Bills, throwing three touchdowns and rushing for a season-high 54 yards.
"His mobility, his arm strength, his football intelligence, we have a lot of respect for him," Kubiak said.
While not an easy task, the Raiders defense is equipped to contain Maye. The unit leads the league in takeaways (nine) and ranks top five in quarterback pressure percentage (35.6%), quarterback hits (36) and sacks (12).
Nakobe Dean should be instrumental in the game plan with his pass rush abilities beneficial. He has 1.5 sacks and three quarterback pressures on the season, and is tied for the league lead in forced fumbles.
"He's a good player who has played a lot of good ball," Dean said of Maye. "I mean, he made it to the Super Bowl last year. Far as not letting him use our legs to attack us, we got to make sure in the front we have great rush lanes. It starts with the back end not letting him throw nowhere, but then in the front end, they gotta eat."
A battle on the ground
While the Raiders offense has put up a lot of points this season, they're still working out some kinks in the run game.
Ashton Jeanty was nearly unstoppable in Week 1, rushing for 102 yards and also catching two touchdowns. But since, the 2025 first-rounder has averaged less than four yards a carry. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs defense stuffed 10 of the Raiders' 26 carries for no gain or a loss (38.5%), their highest stuff rate in a game since at least 2018.
Kubiak and his coaching staff are taking it upon themselves to restore the Raiders' rushing attack heading into Week 5.
"Going back to that first game, just as a whole unit, we played better," Kubiak said. "We were more efficient running the football, and that's something we got to get back to. So, it's something that we're diligent about. We're practicing, and it's players and coaches working together."
Jeanty was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, still dealing with the effects of an ankle injury suffered in training camp. While his status for Sunday will be monitored, Mike Washington Jr. could see more reps. The rookie has 120 rushing yards on 24 carries, also accounting for the Raiders' lone rushing touchdown this season.
"I think we complement each other pretty well," Jeanty said of Washington. "Pretty similar just being physical runners, but I think the biggest thing is that the defense doesn't get a break either way, whoever's in the game."
New England's run defense has been in the middle of pack, ranking 14th in fewest rushing yards allowed (416) and 21st in fewest yards allow per carry (4.4). Regardless, the Patriots have a talented front consisting of Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Christian Elliss and former Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.
"They were a great defense last season," Kubiak, who faced the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, said. "They're a great defense this season with a lot of talented players, really talented coaching staff. They play hard, and this is a defense that we have a ton of respect for."
Brock Bowers vs. Patriots secondary
Who can cover Brock Bowers? It's become one hell of a question across the league.
Bowers caught 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Saints, propelling the Silver and Black to victory and himself to his first AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He followed up with six catches for 86 yards and another touchdown the next week against the Chiefs.
He currently has the highest offensive PFF grade (83.8) of any tight end in the NFL while his 202 receiving yards are the sixth-most at his position despite having played in only two games.
As for who can cover Bowers, that's the question of the week for the Patriots. Both of their top cornerbacks, Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis (neck), have not participated in practice this week. The responsibilities could fall upon safety Kevin Byard, one of their top free agency additions this offseason. The veteran safety was named First-Team All-Pro in 2025 after leading the league in interceptions.
"Really, Brock is a receiver – that's impressive," said Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel. "What he does at his size, the speed, the route craft and being able to catch at the catch point. He's like a big slot receiver. He has downfield speed, he runs outward breaking routes, he runs routes like a receiver, but then also he's got the ability to double guys up inside."
Accounting for Bowers will certainly be a point of emphasis, as the tight end caught five passes for 103 yards in last year's season-opening win against the Patriots.
Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Patriots.