Free Agency 2021: Unrestricted, Restricted & Exclusive Rights Raiders

Below is the list of Raiders who will either be Unrestricted, Restricted, or an Exclusive Rights Free Agent when their contracts expire on March 17th.
Unrestricted Free Agents (21)
QB Nathan Peterman (Peterman re-signed with the Raiders on 2/4/21)
Restricted Free Agents (2)
LS Trent Sieg (Sieg signed a three-year contract with the Raiders on 3/3/21)
Exclusive Rights Free Agents (2)
DE Kendal Vickers (Vickers re-signed with the Raiders on 3/2/21)
