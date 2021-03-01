Free Agency 2021: Unrestricted, Restricted & Exclusive Rights Raiders

Mar 01, 2021 at 02:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Below is the list of Raiders who will either be Unrestricted, Restricted, or an Exclusive Rights Free Agent when their contracts expire on March 17th.

Unrestricted Free Agents (21)

WR Nelson Agholor

DE Vic Beasley

RB Devontae Booker

TE Derek Carrier

DT Maliek Collins

G/T Denzelle Good

DT Johnathan Hankins

S Erik Harris

WR Zay Jones

CB Nevin Lawson

DE Takkarist McKinley

LB Raekwon McMillan

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Nick O'Leary

QB Nathan Peterman (Peterman re-signed with the Raiders on 2/4/21)

RB Theo Riddick

DE Chris Smith

LB Kyle Wilber

TE Jason Witten

CB Daryl Worley

T Sam Young

Restricted Free Agents (2)

K Daniel Carlson

LS Trent Sieg (Sieg signed a three-year contract with the Raiders on 3/3/21)

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (2)

S Dallin Leavitt

DE Kendal Vickers (Vickers re-signed with the Raiders on 3/2/21)

