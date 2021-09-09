Las Vegas Raiders outline alternate screening dates and locations for fans attending September 13 game at Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders today announced the process for alternate screening for attendees at the Monday, September 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be the first Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization's announcement of mandatory vaccines for fans pursuant to Governor's State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049.

Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. For those fans that are unable to use the Clear Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, alternate screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

If a fan is partially vaccinated by September 13th

If a fan has a vaccine that isn't supported by the the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)

If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app

If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass