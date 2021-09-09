Las Vegas Raiders outline alternate screening dates and locations for fans attending September 13 game at Allegiant Stadium

Sep 08, 2021 at 08:30 PM
The Las Vegas Raiders today announced the process for alternate screening for attendees at the Monday, September 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be the first Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization's announcement of mandatory vaccines for fans pursuant to Governor's State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049.

Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. For those fans that are unable to use the Clear Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, alternate screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

  • If a fan is partially vaccinated by September 13th
  • If a fan has a vaccine that isn't supported by the the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)
  • If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app
  • If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass

For the best gameday experience on Monday night, fans are encouraged to complete alternate screening at the stadium prior to gameday. Screening will be available in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12. Full details about alternate screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening

Learn More | Frequently Asked Questions | Screening Requirements

