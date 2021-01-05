Raiders sign 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts

Jan 05, 2021 at 02:26 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Tuesday.

All 11 signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Bowers, Nick TE 6-4 260 R Penn State
Eberle, Dominik K 6-2 190 R Utah State
Gaulden, Rashaan DB 6-0 200 2 Tennessee
Green, Gerri DE 6-4 252 1 Mississippi State
Jones-Smith, Jaryd OL 6-7 345 1 Pittsburgh
Magnuson, Erik OL 6-6 300 3 Michigan
Onwualu, James LB 6-1 235 3 Notre Dame
Scott, Niles DT 6-3 320 2 Frostburg State
Seymour, Kamaal T 6-6 310 R Rutgers
Siverand, Kemah CB 6-0 205 R Oklahoma State
White, Javin LB 6-2 211 R UNLV

Bowers: Spent the season on the Raiders practice squad after originally signing as an undrafted free agent, May 5, 2020…Played four years at Penn State, playing in 26 games with two starts…Totaled 17 career catches for 279 yards and five TDs.

Eberle: Spent his rookie campaign on the Raiders practice squad after originally signing as an undrafted free agent, May 7, 2020…Played four years at Utah State, appearing in 43 career games and finishing as the most decorated kicker in program history…Set eight school records at Utah State, including points scored (359), points per game (8.34), field goals made (64), PATs (167), PAT attempts (167), PAT percentage (100 percent), consecutive PATs (167) and field goals from 50-plus yards (four).

Gaulden: Was signed to the team's practice squad on Nov. 9 and was activated two times, appearing in two contests…Spent time with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants after originally being drafted by the Panthers in the third round (84th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft…Career totals include 27 games played with 14 tackles (10 solo), one pass defensed and six special teams stops.

Green: Was signed to the team's practice squad on Nov. 3 after spending a portion of the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts…Originally selected in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Colts…Has not appeared in a game.

Jones-Smith: Appeared in his first three career contests with the Raiders in 2020, while spending the majority of the season on the team's practice squad…Originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018…In 2019, spent time with the San Antonio Commanders in the Alliance of American Football League and was signed to San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Oct. 1 where he spent the remainder of the season.

Magnuson: Spent the majority of the 2020 campaign on the Raiders practice squad after signing on Sept. 14…Originally signed by San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent, May 4, 2017, where he spent his first two seasons, while also making a stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2019…Career totals include 10 games played with three starts.

Onwualu: Signed by the Raiders to the team's practice squad on Oct. 27 and was activated for the final two contests of the 2020 campaign…Has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers after originally signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017…Career totals include 17 games played with 10 special teams tackles and one forced fumble.

Scott: Signed by the Raiders to the team's practice squad on Dec. 14, where he spent the remainder of the season…Originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills…Career totals include six games played with four tackles.

Seymour: Spent his rookie campaign with the team after signing as an undrafted free agent, May 6, 2020… Played four years at Rutgers, appearing in 46 career games with 41 starts…Made all of his collegiate starts at right tackle after moving to the offensive line as a redshirt freshman.

Siverand: Signed by the Raiders to the team's practice squad on Oct. 27 after originally being signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, May 4, 2020…Played in 41 career games with Oklahoma State (2018-19) and Texas A&M (2016-17).

White: Spent the majority of his rookie season on the Raiders practice squad, while also being activated for four contests and tallying two tackles on both defense and special teams…Originally signed as an undrafted free agent, May 5, 2020…Played four years at UNLV, appearing in 43 games with 29 starts…Totaled 201 tackles (124 solo), 18 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine INTs, 15 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery…Named to the UNLV Football All-Decade Team at linebacker.

